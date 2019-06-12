CHAPMANVILLE - So much for summer vacation.
Members of the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team won't have much time to rest, particularly in the three-week June summer practice period which began on Monday.
The Tigers will be headed to various showcases and camps over the next three weeks in Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.
Chapmanville went 26-2 last season and captured its second straight Class AA state championship with a 60-46 win over Fairmont Senior in the Double-A finals at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Tigers will be going for a 3-peat in the upcoming 2019-20 basketball campaign.
"We're going to East Tennessee State for camp there," Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. "After that, we won't even be coming home. We'll be going straight to Lexington, Kentucky for a showcase there. Then we'll be back home for a couple of days to rest up. Then we are back to Charlotte for three days. Then we'll be in Virginia for four days to finish up at the Border Battle."
Napier said Chapmanville will be playing a lot of scrimmages during those trips.
"We'll probably play 30 games this summer," he said. "That's normally what we play in a summer, between 30 to 35 games. We have some elite talent that we are going to be going up against this summer. The showcase in Lexington has some of the top teams in the country. It should be a fun and exciting summer."
OBINNA'S SUMMER: Chapmanville All-Stater Obinna Anochili-Killen has a busy summer ahead as well.
He's been playing for the West Virginia Wildcats AAU team as well as the All-Ohio Red squad.
"The Wildcats play in the Adidas circuit while the All-Ohio Red team plays in the Nike circuit," Napier said. "He'll be playing in the two biggest AAU circuits this summer."
Killen has attracted a lot of Division I interest, most recently getting an offer from Temple University.
He recently had Division I offers from George Mason, Robert Morris, South Florida, Rhode Island, Evansville and Old Dominion.
Killen already has several other Division I offers on the table from other various schools such as Virginia Commonwealth (VCU), Penn State, Marshall, East Tennessee State, Ohio University and Akron to name just a few.
"He sitting on about 20 offers," Napier said. "Maryland is right now really highly involved as well. He's getting more offers coming in every day. I look for him to have about 10 more by the end of the summer."
Napier said Killen has really improved his game over the years in his four-year career with Chapmanville.
Last season, he showed more range, stepping out to hit the mid-range 15-foot jumpers and also beyond the 3-point arc.
"He has gotten better since last year," Napier said. "He's getting more comfortable offensively and putting the ball on the floor and playing the wing some. He's made himself a more well rounded player. He works extremely hard on it. That's what has put him into the position where he is at now."
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com