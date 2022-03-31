The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team rallied late to beat county rival Man 12-11 on Wednesday night at Man's William C. Tootie Carter Field.
Chapmanville trailed 11-4 going into the sixth inning, however, the Tigers pushed three runs across in the top of the sixth and five more in the seventh then held on for the comeback win.
Man had taken an 8-1 lead with an eight-spot in the bottom of the second inning and later led 11-4 after four after plating three runs in the last half of the fourth.
The Tigers outhit Man 17-8 in the game.
Tyson Thompson was 4 for 5 at the plate with six RBIs. He hit a home run and doubled twice. Brody Dalton went 4 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs.
Trey Butcher was 2 for 4 with one run batted in for the Tigers. Evan Plumley was 3 for 5 with one RBI. Will Kirkendall, Talon Thompson, Jacob Topping and Eli Surgoine all had hits.
Preston Blankenship was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Man. Brady Hall-Montgomery was 2 for 3 with a double and one run knocked in. Bo Thompson was 2 for 3 with and double and three RBIs.
Caleb Vance added a double and one RBI. Kaden Dickerson added a hit for Man.
Kirkendall started on the hill for CRHS. Butcher, Ian Plumley and Dalton pitched in relief. Plumley fired two innings of scoreless ball and fanned two. Dalton pitched a scoreless seventh, fanning one, and was credited with the win.
Caleb Blevins was Man's starting pitcher. Braxton Messer pitched in relief.
CRHS is 4-1 on the season. Man dropped to 4-2.
CHAPMANVILLE 12, NITRO 9: Chapmanville held off Nitro in a 12-9 win on Tuesday, March 29 on the road.
The Tigers plated four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 12-6 lead. The Wildcats tallied three in the last half of the inning but it was not enough.
Both teams had 11 hits in the slugfest.
Trey Butcher and Evan Plumley led the Tigers as each had two hits. Plumley drove in two and Butcher one.
Will Kirkendall had a hit and three RBIs. Brody Dalton had a hit and one RBI. Talon Thompson added a hit.
Carter Jones went 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs knocked in to lead Nitro.
Plumley was Chapmanville's starting pitcher. He went 4 2/3 innings and yielded five runs (four earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts. Andrew Farley tossed the last 2 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on four this with five strikeouts.
Nitro led 4-3 after one inning before the Tigers' four spot in the top of the fourth put CRHS ahead 7-4.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com