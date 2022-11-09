CHAPMANVILLE — Head Coach James Barker and your 2022 Chapmanville Tigers football team look to make some noise in this year’s playoffs.
The Tigers were able to perform a program changing resurgence in the last four weeks of the season and finished going 7-3. Chapmanville holds the number ten ranking and is looking forward to battling against Fairmont Senior (7-3) in the first round.
The Tigers looked to be in great shape after their opening week 43-26 win over the Sissonville Indians (2-8). Kohl Farmer led the way with 178 rushing yards on 27 carries and four touchdowns. The following week was the same deal against Poca (2-8). Brody Dalton threw for 204-yards and three touchdowns in a 56-20 victory over the Dots.
Chapmanville suffered their first loss in week three against a dominating Winfield Generals (9-1) team. The Generals had an answer for everything the Tigers were doing. Winfield also displayed how well they could run the ball with a 47-14 win over Chapmanville.
In week four, the Tigers were able to pick up the pieces and promptly controlled every aspect of the game against Nitro (3-7). The Tigers were able to mount 562-yards of total offense on the Wildcats. The Tigers won by a shutout score of 47-0.
For the next two weeks, Chapmanville would face adversity after a tough battle against a rival in the Scott Skyhawks (9-1). The Skyhawks and Tigers fought tooth and nail, but Scott was able to pull away when it mattered the most by a score of 39-19. Week six saw an explosive game with the Huskies of Herbert Hoover (7-2). Both teams were able to answer back and forth throughout the entire game, but it was the Huskies who prevailed 42-33.
From this moment on, something had changed among the Tigers, and they had a newfound mentality that would spark an inspiring late season comeback.
Chapmanville now had to look ahead to face off against their biggest rival, the Logan Wildcats (6-4). From the whistle, Chapmanville had the Wildcats on the ropes. It was also a season high night for Kohl Farmer as he ran for 197-yards on 35 carries and three touchdowns. The Tigers would pull away with a 49-7 win over Logan.
Following a monumental win over the Wildcats, the Tigers also managed to get their first win on Miner Mountain against Mingo Central (4-6) in week nine. Chapmanville left Delbarton with a 42-20 win and was looking ahead to securing a County Championship against the Man Hillbillies (7-3) for their final regular season game.
For the first time since 2017, the Tigers were able to bring the Logan County title back to Chapmanville as they cap off their season with a shutout 28-0 win over the Hillbillies.
The Tigers are now preparing for the first round of the playoffs against Fairmont Senior. The game will be hosted by Fairmont on Nov 11.