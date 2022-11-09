Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — Head Coach James Barker and your 2022 Chapmanville Tigers football team look to make some noise in this year’s playoffs.

The Tigers were able to perform a program changing resurgence in the last four weeks of the season and finished going 7-3. Chapmanville holds the number ten ranking and is looking forward to battling against Fairmont Senior (7-3) in the first round.

