According to the Chinese zodiac calendar, 2019 was the Year of the Pig.
However, in Logan County it was the Year of the Tiger on the local high school sports scene. That’s because the Chapmanville Regional High School Tigers captured a second straight Class AA state championship in basketball during the calendar year.
The Tigers’ state championship as the biggest local sports story of the year as Chapmanville dominated the competition and took home the hardware.
There were other big stories as well.
The Man Little League All-Stars nearly won a state championship in the summer of 2019, eventually falling to Hurricane in the state finals.
The Man High School football team also made headlines, racing out to a 7-0 start to the 2019 grid season. The Hillbillies eventually dropped a couple of regular season games but qualified for the playoffs for the first time in four years.
Former Logan High School and Marshall University standout Shayna Gore also made news during the year as she was named as the new head girls’ basketball coach at St. Albans High School.
Chapmanville senior All-State basketball standout Obinna Anochili-Killen signed with Division I Marshall University and will join former Tiger Devin Collins there next year Collins was a part of Chapmanville’s back-to-back state championship team in 2019 and is a freshman walk on with the Thundering Herd this season.
Before we raise our glasses and make a toast to 2020, here’s a look at the top Logan County sports stories of the year for 2019:
2019 Year in Review
1. Chapmanville basketball wins state title. The Chapmanville Regional Tigers roared to the 2019 Class AA state championship, defeating old nemesis Fairmont Senior, 60-46, at the Charleston Coliseum.
Chapmanville’s back-to-back state championships was the first for a Logan County school since Logan High School pulled off the feat with two consecutive Class AAA state titles in 1977 and 1978.
Chapmanville (26-2), making its fourth straight trip to the state tournament and third appearance in a row in the state finals, closed out another storybook championship season on winning streaks of 48 against in-state competition dating back to 2017, and of 15 games in a row overall.
The No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Tigers, a team which had never even made it to the state tournament prior to the 2014 season, beat Fairmont (26-2) for the second straight year in the finals and for the third time in a row.
Chapmanville toppled the Polar Bears 69-60 in the 2017 state title game, a year after falling 59-54 to Fairmont in the finals. The two teams had met during the regular season back in December in Chapmanville as the Tigers won 49-46 in the finals of Chapmanville Regional’s holiday tournament.
Four Chapmanville players broke into double digits in scoring in the championship game but none were more dominant than 6-foot-9 junior Obinna Anochili-Killen, who nearly had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight big blocked shots.
Senior Devin Collins led the way with 17 points. He was a perfect 9 of 9 from the foul line. Andrew Shull and Philip Mullins tossed in 13 points each. Shull was 3 of 3 from 3-point land, all in the first half.
“We played the best game of the season tonight and we knew that we had to,” Tigers’ coach Brad Napier said. “Hats off to our kids. They followed the game plan to perfection. Mentally and physically we were engaged.”
Killen and Collins were each named Class AA First Team All-State at season’s end.
Collins averaged 15.8 points per game, while Killen put in 15.2 a contest.
Heading into the 2019 portion of the 2019-20 season, the Tigers were looking to win a historic 3-peat.
2. Man Little League. The Man Little League All-Star baseball team had quite a summer.
The Man Little League, celebrating 50 years since its state runner-up team in 1969, found itself in the state championship game of the 10-12-year-old division at South Charleston back in July.
The Man All-Stars came close — oh so close to a state Little League championship.
It all came to a zenith when the Man 10-12-year-old All-Stars met Hurricane in a winner-take-all final at “The Rock,” South Charleston’s Little Creek Park.
Hurricane ended up rallying from a 3-0 deficit, scoring five runs in the top of the fourth inning and holding on to defeat Man 5-3 in the championship game.
Man, making its first appearance in the state championship game in 50 years, was seeking its first ever state Little League title of any kind.
Following a 3-2 win over Hurricane in the winner’s bracket final, Man was in the driver’s seat, only needing one more win to claim the championship.
That proved to be elusive.
First, Man met Hurricane again in the championship round.
Man led Hurricane 6-1 after three innings but the Hurricane All-Stars were able to rally for a six-run fourth and eventually won 7-6, forcing the decisive game second championship game in the double-elimination tourney.
Hurricane (5-1) was able to win the title after fighting out of the loser’s bracket after the first setback to Man, which closed out state tournament play at 3-2.
For the Man All-Stars seeing two leads in championship games disappear was disheartening.
“This means a lot,” a gracious Man manager Rob Compton said after the game. “These boys have worked very hard. All year round they have been working. We came up short but that’s the game of baseball and things happen. It was a good series with Hurricane and wished it could have lasted a couple more. We were so close but we aren’t going to give up. These are a good bunch of kids.”
Braxton Messer was 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and an RBI to lead Man in the title game.
3. Man football. The 2019 season was a good one for the Man High School football team.
Not only did the Hillbillies beat both Logan and Chapmanville to claim the county championship, Man also went 8-2 during the regular season and qualified for the Class AA playoffs.
Man eventually dropped a 48-16 decision at Bluefield in the first round of the playoffs to close out at 8-3.
The Hillbillies were ranked as high as No. 5 in the state in Class AA during the season, crushing Logan, 62-8, in the season opener at home.
Then Man lost 7-0 to Point Pleasant in a televised game, and followed that up with a disappointing 20-12 defeat at Class A Tug Valley.
The Billies downed Chapmanville 33-8 in the regular season finale to nail down the No. 13 seed.
“Making the playoffs is great for us,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “We started back in Double-A four years ago and we were the smallest Double-A team in the state. It’s taken us four years but we finally made it to the playoffs.”
Man got the job done this season with a sound defense and a punishing and deep rushing attack.
Man, the smallest school in Double-A, advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
4. Shayna Gore. After closing out her standout career at Marshall University, Logan High School graduate Shayna Gore dabbled in the professional waters in 2019.
Gore signed with a pro women’s basketball team in Spain but quickly realized that life that far from home just wasn’t for her.
While in Spain Gore received an offer she couldn’t refuse: the head coaching job at St. Albans High School.
Gore came home from Europe and took the position, her first official coaching job of any kind.
“Once I landed over there, it just kind of hit me,” Gore said. “I know I want to coach and I eventually want to coach in college. [St. Albans athletic director] Rick [Whitman] called me in Spain and told me this job had come about. I actually sent in my application from over there. I couldn’t pick a better school to start at. The girls work hard and make good grades.”
While with the Thundering Herd, Gore shattered the 3-point record, hitting 303 of them for her career, besting the old mark set by Sikeetha Shepard-Hall by 157.
Gore left as the school’s third-leading scorer with 2,081 career points and is one of only three women to play at Marshall to break the 2,000-point barrier. She is also the career leader in points at Logan with 1,991 and made three first-team, Class AAA All-State squads while with the Wildcats.
Only in her early 20s, Gore isn’t far removed from that playing history. She said she believes that her youth and experience will be major assets as she takes over a Red Dragons program that went 11-12 a year ago and fell in the first round of sectionals.
5. Obinna and Devin at Marshall. Chapmanville basketball standout Devin Collins walked on with the Marshall University men’s basketball team in 2019 after helping lead the Tigers to the Class AA state championship.
He will be joined there next season by Obinna Anochil-Killen, who signed on with the Herd during the calendar year.
Killen, a senior at CRHS, has one more season left of prep basketball.
Killen, a 6-9 center, had been recruited by many Division I schools.
Honorable mention
David Early. Logan High School basketball’s David Early was in the news in 2019.
Early, a 6-4 First-Team All-State guard for the Wildcats, led the Cardinal Conference in scoring. He scored more than 30 points in eight games last season and averaged 26.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in helping Logan go 20-5 and reach the Class AA regional co-championship game.
Early had initially transferred to Beckley Prep back in the fall for his senior season and played roughly 10 games for the Swarm but decided to come back home.
He was declared eligible to play by the WVSSAC but missed the first two games as he had to work in the minimum requirement of 14 practices.
Basketball reclassification. With West Virginia high school basketball going to four classes for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons on a two-year trial basis, it was revealed that Man would drop to Single-A and Logan would rise to AAA. Chapmanville would stay as a AA school.
Chapmanville golf. The Chapmanville golf team captured the Class AA Region 4 championship and moved on to play in the state tournament in Wheeling.
Chapmanville defeated Winfield by seven strokes to win the region title at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado.