CHAPMANVILLE — For the second time, Chapmanville Regional High School has revised its 2021 basketball schedule.
In the second revision, the Tigers are slated to open the season on March 5 at home against Isaac McKneely and the Poca Dots at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Teams are allowed to begin practices on Feb. 15.
The season was delayed for a second time at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
West Virginia is one of only 13 of states across the nation that are currently not playing winter sports along with with California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Alaska and Hawaii. Illinois has reportedly canceled its entire winter sports seasons.
Chapmanville has 16 games scheduled, including 10 Cardinal Conference games and six non-league matchups.
The six non-conference games are home-and-away series against Wyoming East, Liberty-Raleigh and Mingo Central.
Liberty-Raleigh and Mingo Central are in Chapmanville’s new three-team Class AA Region 3 Section 2
Wyoming East is a new regional opponent. Opposite CRHS in Region 3 Section 1 are Bluefield, Summers County and Wyoming East.
Among the Tigers’ league games is a home-and-away series against county rival Logan. CRHS plays at Logan on March 16 and later hosts the Wildcats in the regular season finale on April 15. CRHS also has a home-and-away series with Corridor G rival Scott.
After the sectional and regional tourneys, the state tournament is set to be held the first week of May at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Tigers were 22-2 last year in the unfinished season which was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chapmanville was looking for a third straight Class AA state championship.
Chapmanville is slated to have single games against Cardinal Conference teams Nitro, Winfield, Scott, Sissonville, Wayne and Herbert Hoover.
CRHS Coach Brad Napier said his players are anxious to get things started.
“It’s been frustrating,” Napier said in an earlier interview. “But we are like everyone else around the state. It’s frustrating for the guys because they want to be in the gym and work hard and do all the things that we’ve always done and we’ve not been able to do that. It’s tough on them and it’s tough on us coaches. We like being in the weight room and being around these guys and helping them grow and get better.”
Since Chapmanville’s state championship game run began in 2017, the Tigers have a combined 97-10 record during that span, a 90.1 winning percentage, two Class AA state championships and a state runner-up finish.
Chapmanville went 22-2 last year before the season was shut down. The Tigers were 26-2 two years ago and 27-1 in 2018 during their state championship years. CRHS went 22-5 in 2017 in its runner-up season.
Chapmanville has a 48-4 record over the last two seasons, a winning percentage of 92.3 percent.
Coach Napier, now in his sixth season, has a 115-19 all-time record at Chapmanville, an 85.8 percent winning percentage.
Napier is 8-2 in state tournament games. He had previously been the head coach at Mingo Central High School and had taken the Miners to the state tournament. Before that, Napier, a Harts native, was a longtime assistant coach under Mark Hatcher at Logan High School.
Napier led CRHS to fourth straight state tournaments from 2016-19. Last year would have been the fifth.
Under Napier, the Tigers have won four straight Cardinal Conference championships.
Chapmanville went 12-1 in league play last season to capture their fourth straight title. Chapmanville, 13-0 in each of the last two seasons within the conference, has a 50-2 league mark over the last four years.
Sophomores Brody Dalton and Isaiah Smith are back to lead the Tigers this season. Both started in their freshman seasons a year ago.
Three starters have graduated, including All-Staters Obinna Killen, Phillip Mullins and Andrew Shull. All three are currently playing collegiate basketball.
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Boys’ Basketball Schedule:
March 5: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.
March 9: Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
March 12: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
March 16: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
March 17: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
March 19: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
March 23: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
March 25: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
March 26: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
March 30: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
April 1: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
April 3: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
April 6: at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
April 7: Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
April 13: at Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
April 15: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game