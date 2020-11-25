When Andrew Shull signed on the dotted line with the University of Rio Grande basketball team most figured he would contribute right away as a freshman.
That’s often a cliché statement.
Not very often does it happen and many freshmen end up sitting the pine in their first season at the collegiate ranks.
That’s not the case, however, with Shull, a Chapmanville Regional High School graduate and former member of the Tigers’ state championship hoop squad.
Shull is off to a fast start with the Red Storm.
In Shull’s collegiate debut at Rio back on Nov. 6, he poured in 24 points and sank six of the Red Storm’s 10 3-pointers in a 97-75 loss at the University of Pikeville at the East Kentucky Expo Center.
Then on Nov. 14 in an 87-78 victory over Goshen College in Rio Grande’s home opener, Shull tossed in 15 points.
Shull followed that up with a team-high 17 points in Rio’s 78-56 loss at No. 12-ranked Marian University in Indianapolis, Ind.
Rio Grande was scheduled to host Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on Nov. 20 in the Bevo Francis Classic, then host Great Lakes Christian College on Nov. 21.
The Red Storm play at Shawnee State University on Nov. 25 in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Rio Grande was picked to finish ninth in the River States Conference this season. The Red Storm were 12-18 overall and 5-11 in the conference last season.
Shull played two seasons with Chapmanville after transferring from Huntington High School.
He had previous verbally committed to Wingate University, but on March 19, he backed away from that to re-open his options.
Shull then shortly announced his new verbal commitment to Rio Grande.
Rio Grande, pronounced Rye-O- Grand, is a small school with an enrollment of 2,300 located in Rio Grande, Ohio.
“I’m super excited about Rio,” Shull said in an earlier interview. “I’ve built a great relationship with Coach (Ryan) Arrowood. I had bigger offers than Rio, but the confidence coach has in me really just made it feel like home. I’m expecting to play a major role as a freshman, so you can’t beat that. Plus, it’s super close to home as well. And Honestly, I just can’t wait to get there and be apart of building something big. Coach Arrowood is going to do big things.”
Shull said it’s a dream come true to play at the next level and go to college.
“I’ve finally accomplished one step of my dream of playing ball at the next level,” he said in a statement. “I’ve had a great high school career but now I’ll hopefully have a better college career.”
Shull didn’t get to finish up his senior season with the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shull, a 6-foot guard, helped lead Chapmanville to a 22-2 campaign last season and a trip to the Class AA Region 4 co-championship game before the season was halted.
The Tigers were the back-to-back Class AA state champions and were looking for a historic 3-peat, something no other varsity team in Logan County had done in any sport.
Shull was a Class AA Third-Team All-State selection last season, averaging 15.9 points a game. Shull, a top 3-point shooter, was ninth in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at season’s end.
The Red Storm play in the 12-team River States Conference, which comprises teams in Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
WVU Tech, located at Beckley, is one of those schools.
Rio Grande is led by new head coach Ryan Arrowood, who accepted the job on March 31.
Looking back, Shull said it was disappointing to not have another shot at winning a state title.
The Tigers were ranked No. 1 in the state at season’s end. Chapmanville was heavily favored to beat Winfield (10-14) in one of the two regional co-finals and were expected to make a long run, if not 3-peat, as state champions.
“The whole season ending was terrible,” Shull said. ”I felt like we peaked at the perfect time and were ready to make another championship run. I hate it for all the kids out there making their first appearance at the state too. There’s truly no feeling like playing in the Civic Center.”
Shull wears No. 4 for the Red Storm.