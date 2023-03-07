Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville Tigers are state tournament bound after winning one of the Class AA Region III Co-Finals on Tuesday night by a final score of 58-33 over Wyoming East inside Danny Godby Gymnasium. 

It was a tale of two halves as CRHS let the Warriors hang around in the first half before dominating them in the second.

