NITRO – The Chapmanville Regional High School football team remained perfect in its brief series with Nitro with Friday night's 29-18 win at Nitro's Underwood Field.
Chapmanville won its first game of the season in the battle of winless teams as the Tigers improved to 1-3 overall and 1-3 in the Cardinal Conference.
Nitro, coached by first-year mentor James “Boom” McKinney, dropped to 0-4, 0-3.
Nitro, 0-7 last year, lost its 11th straight game and are 0-6 all-time vs. Chapmanville.
Chapmanville, coached by James Barker, never trailed.
The Tigers were led by quarterback Brody Dalton, who rushed 19 times for 126 yards and was 6 of 8 passing for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Trevor Lowe scored on a pair of touchdown runs for Nitro.
Chapmanville jumped on top at the 6:33 mark of the first quarter with Dalton's 27-yard TD pass to Jacob Topping. Kohl Farmer then passed to Sam Leslie on the 2-point conversion as the Tigers led 8-0.
Nitro struck back with 4:38 to go in the first as Lowe scored on a 2-yard keeper. The PAT was blocked by Ryan Chapman as CRHS led 8-6.
Chapmanville expanded the lead to 14-6 with 9:46 to go until halftime with Caleb Whitt's 9-yard TD run. Jesse Justice's extra point kick was no good.
The Wildcats trimmed it to 14-12 with 6:44 left as Lowe scored on a 10-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion failed.
Dalton then connected with Will Kirkendall on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left, giving Chapmanville a 21-12 lead at the half. The PAT by Justice was good.
Nitro closed the gap to 21-18 at the 4:38 mark of the third quarter with Braxton Smith's 10-yard TD run. The 2-point conversion failed.
With the game still in doubt, Chapmanville then put the win on ice with 1:07 left as Farmer scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. Farmer then ran in the 2-point conversion to close out the scoring.
Farmer finished with 19 carries for 84 yards.
Adam Mullins had three catches for 23 yards for the Tigers. Topping reeled in two passes for 30 yards. Leslie had one grab for 10 yards. Whitt had one catch for three yards.
Drew Berry was 2 of 2 passing for 13 yards.
Leslie led the Chapmanville defense with five solo tackles and two assists. Charles Stallard had four solos and two assists.
Eli Pridemore had three solos and four assists.
Whitt contributed three solos, two assists and had one interception. Keith Kennedy had three solos and three assists and James Stevens had three solos and two assists.
Chapman had two solos and five assists.
RJ Jones finished with two solos and three assists. Farmer had two solos, while Caleb White had one solo and five assisted stops.
Brady Dalton had one solo and two assists.
Mullins and Gavin Maynard each had a tackle. Jason Sheppard had two assists.
Brody Dalton punted four times for an average of 28 yards per kick.
Chapmanville was penalized 14 times for 64 yards. Nitro was flagged four times for 30 yards.
CRHS hosts rival Scott next Friday night, while Nitro travels to Wayne. Both games have 7 p.m. kickoff times.
–
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule (1-3, 1-3):
Aug. 27: *at Sissonville, L 20-24
Sept. 6: *at Poca, L 12-52
Sept. 10: *Winfield, L 24-28
Sept. 17: *at Nitro, W 29-18
Sept. 24:*Scott, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: BYE WEEK
Oct. 15: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5: Man, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game