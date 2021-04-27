HAMLIN – Lincoln County used timely hitting and a combined shutout from three hurlers to hammer Chapmanville at home on April 26, 14-0.
“We’ve been pitching very efficiently over the last few games and we’ve really eliminated a lot of baserunners by cutting down on our walks,” said Lincoln County coach Greg Lambert. “We’re hitting well throughout the order and our guys are starting to be more aggressive when they get into hitter’s counts which we like to see.”
The Class AAA No. 10 Panthers received seven RBIs from the top of their order.
Eli Brogan got the home team on the board early when he singled home Trace Adkins in the first frame and Brayden Starcher drove home Brogan with a line drive to left field.
The Panthers tallied seven runs in the fourth inning thanks to singles by Brogan and Drew McCloud and Nolan Shimp. Lincoln County feasted on fielding errors in the game and in this inning it was on a ball put in play by Starcher, followed by a double from Adkins.
The Panthers (6-0) got it done on the bump as well with hurler Austin Adkins getting the win for Lincoln County. He allowed four hits and no runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking none. Gabe Bates and Trace Adkins entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to nail down the game in relief.
Bates gave up just a single hit and fanned two over 1.1 innings of relief and Trace Adkins allowed no baserunners over one frame of pitching.
“We feel like we’ve worked for two years to get to the point we are at right now,” said Lambert. “We had a really good off-season last year and I’ve got outstanding coaches who have a lot of energy and the kids responded and participated.”
He added, “Early in the year we weren’t doing a very good job of holding people on base and giving our catcher a chance to throw people out,” added Lambert. “We’ve really focused on that and our pitchers are keeping runners close and we aren’t walking people and giving them free opportunities.”
Panther pitchers gave up just five hits over five innings in the mercy rule-shortened contest, showing efficiency on the hill.
“We are focused on the next game and not looking ahead at all,” added Lambert. “It’s a long season and we have some work to do and we want to continue to improve with each outing.”
Brogan notched four RBIs in the game, Trace Adkins three and Starcher two. Shimp, McCloud and Bates all drove in a run.
For Chapmanville (2-8), Will Kirkendall took the loss. He surrendered 11 runs on nine hits over three and a third innings, striking out four Panthers along the way. Kirkendall threw 14 first-pitch strikes in the contest. The Tigers got hits from Kirkendall, Tyson Thompson, Jacob Justice, Drew Berry and Seth Workman.
Lincoln County will host Class A No. 10 Sherman on April 27 and Chapmanville will travel to Mingo Central.