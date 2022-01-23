CHAPMANVILLE – The Chapmanville Regional High School boys' basketball team dodged a bullet and ended up taking down Class AAA No. 8 Grafton, 64-62, in overtime late on Saturday night in the final game of the Country Roads Showcase at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Tied at 53-all after regulation, the Tigers outscored the Bearcats 11-9 in the extra period to pull off the win.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA in the Coaches Poll and seventh in the AP poll, improved to 7-6 on the season.
Zion Blevins led the Tigers with 21 points on the night.
Brody Dalton tallied a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Isaac Butcher also had double digits with a season-high 10 points.
Ryan Maier led Grafton with a game-high 32 points. Justin Spiker and Kaden Deloney tallied 12 and 10 points respectively.
Isaiah Smith chipped in with six points for the Tigers. Colton Craddock had four and Devon Workman and Sam Leslie each had three.
Grafton dropped to 8-3 on the season with the loss.
The Bearcats had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation.
Down 53-52 with 2.1 seconds left, Spiker was fouled but could only manage a split from the foul line, sending the game into overtime.
The game went back and forth all night. The Tigers trailed by as many as eight points in the second half at 45-37 but were able to rally.
Blevins scored six of Chapmanville's 11 points in overtime.
CRHS led 15-12 after one quarter, but fell behind 26-24 at the half. The Bearcats led 40-35 after three. Chapmanville's 18-13 edge in the fourth was enough to forge a tie at the end of regulation.
Coach Brad Napier's Tigers were 8 of 12 from the free throw line. Grafton was 10 of 14.
Chapmanville finished 1-1 in the Country Roads Showcase, also falling 67-54 to Dohn Prep (Ohio) on Friday night.
The game was originally slated to start at 8:30 pm but did not tip off until 9:40 due to the backup of games during the day at the showcase.
CRHS is slated to play at Class AA No. 1 Poca on Tuesday, Jan. 25 before hosting regional foe Wyoming East on Jan. 28. The Tigers play at Wayne on Feb. 1 and host Huntington St. Joe on Feb. 4.
DOHN PREP, OHIO 67, CHAPMANVILLE 54: Chapmanville dropped to 6-6 on the season with Friday night's 67-54 loss at home to Dohn Prep (Ohio) in the Country Roads Showcase at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Chapmanville rallied from a 15-point deficit and tried to rally late but it ended up falling short.
Zion Blevins recorded a double-double for the Tigers with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Brody Dalton and Isaiah Smith each tossed in eight points for CRHS.
Edward Castillo paced Dohn with 21 points. He was 10 of 13 shooting from the field.
CHAPMANVILLE 50, HERBERT HOOVER 48: Chapmanville picked up a big 50-48 win at Herbert Hoover on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Falling Rock.
Brody Dalton led the way for the Tigers with 15 points. Colton Craddock also reached double figures in scoring with 12 points.
Isaiah Smith had nine, Zion Blevins eight and Sam Leslie six.
Dylan Paxton led the Huskies with a 14-point effort. Devin Hatfield tossed in 11.
The Tigers led 14-12 after one quarter put fell behind 26-24 at halftime. Hoover led 44-37 after three. CRHS then outscored the Huskies 13-4 in the decisive fourth quarter.