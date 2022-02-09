Tigers take down the Irish in 73-52 win By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Feb 9, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAPMANVILLE — It was a good night for the Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team on Friday night.The Class AA Tigers, ranked No. 7 in the state in the AP poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll, downed the Single-A Huntington St. Joe Irish, 73-52, at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.Chapmanville improved to 9-7 with the win.St. Joe, ranked No. 6 in the state in Class A, dropped to 10-5.Brody Dalton led Chapmanville with 21 points and 10 rebounds and neared a triple-double as he also handed out eight assists.Zion Blevins sank four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for CRHS. Blevins made all four shot attempts from beyond the 3-point arc and was 8 of 9 shooting from the floor overall. Isaiah Smith also had a big night for the Tigers as he netted 18 points, including four 3s.Devon Workman had five, Sam Leslie four and Drew Berry three. Colton Craddock tallied two points.Z. Johnson poured in a game-high 29 points to lead the Irish. He connected on five 3-point shots.The Tigers led 21-9 after one quarter, 37-22 at the half and 54-33 after three.Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action on Feb. 11 at Logan. CRHS then hosts Winfield on Feb. 12, plays at Scott on Feb. 15 and hosts Wyoming East on Feb. 18. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView