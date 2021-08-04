CHAPMANVILLE — During Chapmanville Regional High School basketball coach Brad Napier’s six-year tenure as head coach of the Tigers he’s taken his team to out-of-state tournaments or showcases every year.
All expect this past season, which was delayed and abbreviated.
Things should be getting back to normal now, and the Tigers will be heading out of state once again during the 2021-22 basketball campaign with two trips to Tennessee.
Chapmanville is scheduled to take part in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., over Christmas break and is also slated to take part in a showcase in Johnson City, Tenn.
The two out-of-state ventures are some of the highlights of the Tigers’ 2021-22 schedule which is still taking shape.
“We’re still tweaking some things,” Napier said. “We have several big tournaments that we are going to and we also have our Bob Runyon tourney our our showcase.”
Chapmanville will also again host the annual Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament over Christmas break and then also host the three-day Chapmanville Tigers Showcase tourney in January.
Both were canceled last season as the roundball campaign was delayed until March.
Napier, who has led Chapmanville to the state tournament five times, garnering two Class AA state titles and a state runner-up finish, has taken his Tigers to out-of-state tournaments and showcases in the past in Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia.
In the four-team Bob Runyon tourney, Chapmanville will join county rival and defending Class A state champion Man and also Mount View. A fourth team is needed to fill out the brackets.
“We are still looking for a fourth team for the Bob Runyon tourney,” Napier said.
The lineup of teams for the three day long Tiger Showcase in January 2022 is still being formed.
“It will be a three-day event. Like we had two years ago. We’ll be having some out-of-state teams coming in as well as some area teams,” Napier said. “That will be January 20-22.”
The Tigers’ Cardinal Conference dates are filled already with matchups against league teams Logan, Scott, Wayne, Nitro, Poca, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville and Winfield.
CRHS is looking forward to the upcoming season.
“I think that we’ve got a chance to have a good year,” Napier said. “We do have the bulk of our team coming back and have some talented kids who who look to have a big improvement going into next year. We can be greatly improved. Our guys have worked hard this summer and put in a lot of work, more so that we probably have in a while. We look forward to getting back into it and getting this thing started in November.”
After last year’s crazy season which saw the state tournament being played in May, everyone is looking forward to having a normal basketball season again.
Start playing games in December and then a normal March Madness.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Napier said.
Under Napier, the Tigers have made five state tournament appearances.
Since Chapmanville’s state championship game run began in 2017, the Tigers have a combined 106-17 record during that span, an 86.2 winning percentage with two Class AA state championships and a state runner-up finish.
Chapmanville went 22-2 during the 2019-20 campaign before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in the state, were hoping to win a third straight state title.
The Tigers were 26-2 in 2019 and 27-1 in 2018 during their state championship years. CRHS went 22-5 in 2017 in its runner-up season.
Coach Napier, now in his seventh season, has a 124-26 all-time record at Chapmanville, an 82.7 percent winning clip.
Napier has a 9-3 record in state tournament games at CRHS.