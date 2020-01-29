This past weekend, the Chapmanville Regional High School boys basketball team took its third and final out-of-state trip as the Tigers took part in the FCA Prep Showcase in Bristol, Virginia.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, made it a good one as Chapmanville defeated Abingdon, Virginia, on Saturday behind a triple-double effort from senior All-State center and Marshall University signee Obinna Anochili-Killen.
Killen poured in a game-high 23 points and also pulled down 15 rebounds and had 10 blocked shots. Killen sank a 3-pointer and was 2 of 3 from the free throw line as Chapmanville improved to 11-2 on the season.
Senior guard Andrew Shull also had a big game for the Tigers with 20 points, including four makes from beyond the 3-point arc. Shull reached 1,000 career points in the game and also dished out six assists.
Philip Mullins also broke into double digits with 11 points. Brody Dalton had eight points and Isaiah Smith three points.
Dalton added nine rebounds, while Mullins had eight rebounds and six assists.
Chase Hungate led Abingdon with 18 points, making four 3s.
Chapmanville led 21-12 after one quarter but went down 35-34 at the half. The Tigers then exploded in the third quarter, outscoring Abingdon 19-2 to take a commanding 53-37 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
The Tigers had previously played in out-of-state showcases in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Pittsburgh.
Chapmanville was scheduled to play at Scott on Tuesday night. The Tigers then play at Wayne on Friday in a 7 p.m. tip.
Chapmanville returns home to play Winfield on Feb. 1 at Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The Tigers then close out the season with five games beginning with the Feb. 4 home game against the archrival Logan Wildcats. Logan beat Chapmanville earlier in the season at home, 72-61, breaking the Tigers’ 54-game, in-state winning streak doing back three seasons.