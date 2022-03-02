CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team closed out the regular season with Wednesday night’s 53-35 victory over Class AA regional foe Wyoming East at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA, improved to 12-10 on the season and avenged a 66-60 overtime loss to the Warriors on Feb. 18 at New Richmond.
Wyoming East, ranked seventh in the state, dropped to 10-11.
Zion Blevins led the way for Chapmanville as he tallied 20 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Devon Workman netted eight points, while Colton Craddock had seven and Sam Leslie six. Brody Dalton, Isaiah Smith and Isaac Butcher all had four points.
Chandler Johnson led East with 11 points. He was the only Warrior to reach double digits in scoring. Tanner Whitten was held to eight points.
The Tigers led 9-6 after one quarter, 25-17 at the half and 44-24 after three quarters of play.
Chapmanville now turns its attention to next week’s Class AA sectional tournament.
With only three teams in the sectional and with the Tigers getting the No. 1 seed and first-round bye, CRHS is set to play either Mingo Central or Liberty-Raleigh in the championship game on Friday, March 4 at home.
Win or lose, the Tigers also will be advancing to the upcoming Class AA regional co-finals.
Chapmanville won last year’s sectional title and then advanced to the state tournament after topping Wyoming East in regional play. CRHS moved on to the Class AA state semifinals where the Tigers lost to Williamstown at the Charleston Coliseum.
No. 3 seed Liberty-Raleigh was set to play at No. 2 Mingo Central on Tuesday at 7 pm atop Miner Mountain.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.