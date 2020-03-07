Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Final: Chapmanville 57, Logan 51
NEWTOWN – The question has been asked already but it will be asked again.
Can anyone stop the Chapmanville Tigers?
The No. 1-ranked and two-time defending Class AA state champion Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team captured another Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship atop a snowy Miner Mountain on Friday night as the Tigers defeated county rival Logan, 57-51, before a packed crowd at Mingo Central High School.
Chapmanville, 22-2, and seeking a third straight Class AA state championship, made it a 5-peat, winning the sectional title for a fifth year in a row.
The Tigers beat Logan in the sectional final for a third straight year and took the rubber match between the two teams this season as the rivals had split during the regular season.
Chapmanville is scheduled to host Winfield (10-14) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in one of the two Class AA Region 4 co-finals for the right to advance to play in the state tournament, set for March 18-21 at the Charleston Coliseum.
No. 5-ranked Logan (15-8) is still alive but must play at No. 6 Poca (21-3) in the other regional co-final for the second straight year. The Wildcats lost at Poca, 61-55, in last year's meeting to close out at 20-5.
Poca beat Winfield, 41-39 in triple overtime in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 final at Poca.
Both Chapmanville and Logan are looking to advance to the state tourney for the first time ever as a tandem.
However, on Friday night, the night belonged to the Tigers.
Logan certainly made it interesting, leading the Tigers by four points at 48-44 with four minutes to go in the game.
Chapmanville then caught fire, outscoring the Wildcats 13-3 the rest of the way to take the championship.
Obinna Killen, Chapmanville's 6-foot-9 senior All-State center and Marshall University commit, led the way with 23 points, sinking a pair of 3-pointers. Senior guard Andrew Shull also surpassed double digit figures with 17 points.
Logan's David Early, a senior All-State guard and another Marshall signee, led all scorers with 29 points, draining four 3s along the way.
Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said he's proud of his team for battling back and winning another sectional title over such a talented Logan team.
“That was a battle,” Napier said. “Both teams I thought left it all out there on the line. We are two very very good teams. I was very proud of both teams and of the effort both teams gave tonight.”
The Tigers led 31-28 at halftime but it was all knotted up at 41 after three.
The game was still in doubt until the final two minutes.
Logan's Noah Cook drained a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats ahead 44-41. Killen tied it at 44 with a 3 but Logan was able to go ahead 48-44 after buckets by Mitchell Hainer and freshman Aiden Slack.
Chapmanville later tied it at 48 as Philip Mullins came up with a big four-point play as he hit a 3 and was then fouled. He went to the line and sank a free throw to pull the Tigers even.
With 1:53 left, Shull connected on a 15-foot, fade-away baseline shot, putting the Tigers up for good at 50-48.
Logan only had one team foul and had six more fouls to give as Chapmanville had possession of the ball.
With 58.1 ticks to go, Killen was fouled, Logan's seventh, which put the senior at the line for a one-and-one.
Killen made both free throws as CRHS led 52-48.
Early then air-mailed a 3-point shot from the corner with 37.9 seconds to go which hit the side of the backboard, turning the ball back over to Chapmanville.
Killen was fouled again with 36.3 ticks to go and hit hit both charity tosses as the Tigers' lead swelled to 54-48.
Early later split from the line and Mullins missed the front end of a one-and-one but Shull was able to put the game away with 17.9 ticks to go as hit a pair of free throws, giving Chapmanville a 56-49 lead.
Early then had a quick score with 12 seconds left as Logan trailed 56-51.
Killen then split from the line with 9.7 seconds to go, finishing off the scoring.
The buzzer then sounded and Chapmanville began to celebrate.
It was definitely a dog fight, Napier said.
“We were sort of on the ropes but we didn't panic,” he said. “We could have very easily panicked but I'm super proud of our guys. They hung in there and they executed when we had to.”
Winning five straight sectional titles is no small feat, Napier said.
Chapmanville will also be looking for its sixth trip to the state tournament in the last seven years. The run began in 2014 under former coach Allen Hatcher and the Tigers' 63-34 first-round loss to Bluefield. Two years later, in Napier's first season, Chapmanville advanced to state and then lost 30-28 to Poca in a slowdown affair. Chapmanville was state runner-ups to Fairmont Senior in 2017 and have since won the last two state crowns.
It's been quite a run.
“This a great accomplishment, to win five straight, especially in this section,” Napier said. “Everyone knows that this is the toughest sectional in the state year in and year out. If you can win just one you have done something really good. We've been blessed. We really have. We've had guys stay healthy and we've had guys work extremely hard to where they are at.”
Logan coach Zach Green said his team gave all it had.
“That four-point play was a big play when Mullins hit that 3 and went to the line,” he said. “We didn't have the shots fall for us at the end of the game. We had some really good looks but we didn't get any of them to fall. But we told our guys after the game that we still had one more game to win. Hopefully we can go to Poca and get that win and hopefully get another matchup with Chapmanville.”
Brody Dalton added eight points for Chapmanville, while Isaiah Smith had five and Mullins four.
Hainer added eight for Logan. Garrett Williamson tossed in five, Aiden Slack four, Cook three and Cameron Hensley two.
Chapmanville was 12 of 15 from the free throw line. The Cats made 5 of 6 foul shots on the night.
The Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the game as Shull nailed a 15-footer, forcing Logan to call timeout.
It was later 10-2 after Killen's 17-foot jump shot but the Wildcats came back.
Williamson later hit a 3 and Hainer's baseline drive pulled Logan to with 15-9 with 2:27 to go in the first quarter.
Early drilled a 3 and scored on a drive to the bucket with 43 ticks showing on the clock as Logan trailed 18-16.
Shull's 18-footer at the buzzer put the Tigers on top 20-16 after one quarter.
In the second, a 3-pointer by Early inched Logan to within 25-24 with 2:18 left until halftime.
Dalton later gave Chapmanville a 31-28 edge at halftime as he scored on a putback with 17 ticks to go.
In the third quarter, Dalton's 16-foot shot gave Chapmanville a 37-30 lead with 4:14 to go.
Shull then hit a 15-foot pull-up jumper and Killen then had a steal and driving one-handed dunk with 2:35 left as CRHS led 41-33 with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter.
Early then scored five straight points, one of which coming on a 3-ball, as Logan trailed 41-38.
Early then drilled a 25-foot 3-pointer from the top of the key, hitting nothing but net, as the Wildcats tied it up at 41.
Logan then pulled ahead by four but Chapmanville's late game heroics was enough for the Tigers to win another sectional title.
With the win, Chapmanville improved to 10-1 vs. Logan over the last four seasons when the county rivalry had resumed after a six-year hiatus. Logan had previously went 25-0 vs. Chapmanville in games played between 2002-11 and hadn't lost to Chapmanville since 1957 during that time span.
Logan had upended Chapmanville, 72-61, back on Jan. 14 at Logan's Willie Akers Arena. That was the game which ended the Tigers' 54-game winning streak against West Virginia foes dating back to 2017. The Tigers then gained revenge on Logan with a 60-55 win on Feb. 4 at Chapmanville.
Chapmanville had beat Logan 68-55 in last year's sectional championship game and took a 57-40 win over the Wildcats in the 2018 sectional finals. Both of those games were also played on the neutral Mingo Central hardwood.
The Tigers are ranked 760th in the nation in this week's MaxPreps poll and fifth overall in the state in all classifications combined.
Chapmanville also carries a 13-game winning streak into the regional tourney.
-----
Class AA Region 4 Section 2
Boys' Basketball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 29 games:
No. 5 Man 70, No. 4 Mingo Central 68 at Chapmanville (Mingo Central eliminated)
No. 3 Scott 71, No. 6 Lincoln County 64 at Chapmanville (Lincoln County eliminated)
Tuesday, March 3 game (Semifinals):
No. 1 Chapmanville 69, No. 5 Man 42 at Logan (Man eliminated)
Wednesday, March 4 games (Semifinals):
No. 2 Logan 70, No. 3 Scott 63 at Chapmanville (Scott eliminated)
Friday, March 6 game (Final):
No. 1 Chapmanville 57, No. 2 Logan 51 at Mingo Central (Chapmanville wins sectional championship, both teams advance to regional tourney)