The Chapmanville baseball squad earned a win over sectional foe Mingo Central on Friday night as the Tigers two hit the Miners in a 5-1 game at Ted Ellis Field.
The Tigers got the scoring started early on as they plated single runs in both the first and second innings to take a quick 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first a two-out Tyson Thompson double down the left field line scored Brody Dalton who had drew a four-pitch walk. In the second inning the Tigers scored an unearned run as Will Kirkendall was able to reach on an error by Miner shortstop Chris Ross which allowed Jacob Topping to score.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth inning when the Miners were able to score their lone run of the game which cut the Tiger lead to 2-1.
Outfielder Dylan Vance was able to manufacture the run all by himself as he led the inning off with a single, stole second base, advanced to third on a throwing error by the Tiger catcher, and then came into score on a second throwing error trying to nab him at third base.
Chapmanville quickly got the run back in the bottom half of the frame a brothers Tyson and Talan Thompson both doubled. Talan's double scored Tyson as the Tigers pushed the lead to 3-1.
The orange-and-black weren't done as they added two insurance runs in the sixth inning as Brody Dalton singled in Kirkendall and then Evan Plumley was able to reach on an error by Tyler Ooten which allowed Dalton to score and push the lead to 5-1.
Braylon Moore picked up the win on the mound for Chapmanville as he went five innings and allowed the one unearned run on two hits while striking out six Miner batters to just one walk. Corey Johnson pitched the final two innings and did not allow a hit while striking out four batters.
K.J. Smith took the loss for Mingo Central as he went 5.2 innings allowing five runs on six hits with two Ks.
Chapmanville now boasts a record of 11-7 on the season while the Miners fall to 6-13. The Tigers have a busy week ahead with games scheduled in five straight days beginning on Monday.
Man is scheduled to play at Ted Ellis Field on Monday and Nitro will make the trip on Tuesday night. The Tigers will then make the short trip to Logan on Wednesday for a rivalry clash with the Wildcats before returning home to host Lincoln County on Thursday.
Chapmanville is then scheduled to close out the week on the road on Friday at Wayne.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 2 4
CRHS: 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 - 5 6 2
