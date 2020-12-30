CHAPMANVILLE — January 11 and the hopeful start to the delayed 2021 high school basketball season is just around the corner.
That’s the day the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team hopes to take to the hardwood and begin preparations for the roundball season.
The Tigers, 22-2 last year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, putting an end to the season short of the state tournament, have 17 games set in their updated 2021 schedule.
The season begins for CRHS on Jan. 29 at home against Herbert Hoover in a Cardinal Conference game. Chapmanville then heads to new Class AA regional opponent Wyoming East on Feb. 2 before hosting Logan on Feb. 4 and traveling to Sissonville on Feb. 5.
Chapmanville has seven non-conference games and 10 league contests scheduled.
Among the non-league affairs, the Tigers have the single game against the Wyoming East Warriors and home-and-away games with Mingo Central, Lincoln County and Liberty-Raleigh. Both Liberty-Raleigh and Mingo Central are Chapmanville’s two new Class AA sectional foes.
The conference home-and-away series with Logan and single league games against Nitro and Poca highlight the schedule. The Tigers get both the Dots and the Nitro Wildcats at home. Both, along with Logan, are expected to be among the best teams in the Cardinal Conference this season.
CRHS Coach Brad Napier said his players are anxious to get things started.
“It’s been frustrating,” Napier said in an earlier interview with The Logan Banner. “But we are like everyone else around the state. It’s frustrating for the guys because they want to be in the gym and work hard and do all the things that we’ve always done and we’ve not been able to do that. It’s tough on them and it’s tough on us coaches. We like being in the weight room and being around these guys and helping them grow and get better.”
The 2021 season has been stretched this season.
The new state tournament is now scheduled to be played April 6-10 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Sectional tournaments are now set to begin on March 20 with the regional tourney to follow on March 31.
The regular season stretches into March this season. The Tigers close out with six regular season games — at Mingo Central (March 2), home against Poca (March 4), at Logan (March 10), home against Nitro (March 12), home vs. Lincoln County (March 16) and at Winfield (March 19).
CARDINAL CONFERENCE NOTES: Poca nearly joined the five schools that decided to “opt up’’ and switch their boys programs from Class AA to AAA for the West Virginia’s two-year trial run of four classes in basketball.
Dots coach Allen Osborne said he was considering the move, which had already been done by Midland Trail, Notre Dame, Trinity, Westside and Wheeling Central. But Osborne originally thought the decision meant that both the boys and girls programs at those schools needed to play up a classification.
“We talked about doing it,’’ Osborne said. “We didn’t do it because we didn’t know if our girls would have wanted it. We could have done it.’’
Later, Osborne found out that it wasn’t necessary for both the boys and girls programs to move up; one could go without the other. However, by that time it was too late to declare.
As it was, Poca remained in Class AA along with Chapmanville, while the other seven teams in the Cardinal Conference were all reclassified as AAA in the new system.
— Rick Ryan of the Charleston Gazette-Mail contributed to this report
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Boys’ Basketball Schedule:
Jan. 29: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2: at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20: at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24: Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
March 2: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.
March 10: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
March 12: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
March 16: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
March 19: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game