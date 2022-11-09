CHAPMANVILLE — Head Coach Rhonda Farley and her volleyball squad made the most of what they could on trying to capitalize on an impressive regular season.
The Tigers fell short in sectional play in Wayne last week going 1-2 in the tournament
Chapmanville boasted an (18-11) record after the regular season and has won 12 of their last 14 matches. Ten of those were series sweeps from the Tigers. Farley and her crew had a confidence boost being able to commence into sectional play just a year after only winning three games.
This year’s volleyball sectional tournament was being hosted by the number one ranked Wayne Pioneers.
This year’s tournament was a double elimination setup and the top two teams who survive will then advance into regionals later this month. Going into the tournament, Chapmanville was ranked third and was set to face off against the number two ranked Scott Skyhawks.
Over the course of the regular season, Scott had the upper hand on the Tigers from winning two of their three matchups this year. Chapmanville was able to even the record with a victory in their first match. The Tigers got out with a score of 3-2 on Oct 31. That notched Scott’s first loss in the tournament.
With the Tigers now in the win column, their next matchup was set to be against the number one ranked Pioneers. A team that was unbeaten in the Cardinal Conference. Wayne secured a victory in their first sectional game against Mingo Central on Oct 31. The Tigers fell in the matchup by a score of 3-1 on Nov 1.
Chapmanville’s, now with one loss in the tournament, faced off in a rematch against the Skyhawks. This time, it was Scott who settled the score and knocked the Tigers out of further contention. The following game was played for the one and two seed spot for regionals. Scott took on Wayne’s undefeated squad and lost in a 3-0 shutout. Both the Skyhawks and Pioneers will advance to regionals.
The Tigers look to pick up the pieces as their season comes to an end but are on a good path to repeating the same success for next year. Chapmanville finished the season with a 21-12 record. This was a monumental leap for the Tigers given their three-win season just a year ago
Another nod the Tigers can be proud of is that Alaira Evans was selected to the 2022 Class AA all tournament team in the Cardinal Conference. Evans has been a major impact on Chapmanville’s success this season and has been a “force to be reckoned with,” says coach Farley.
You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.
