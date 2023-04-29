LOGAN - The Chapmanville and Logan girls tennis teams competed in the Cardinal Conference Tournament on Thursday morning at Logan High School, and then the Tigers and Wildcats boys teams took part in the same tourney on Friday morning over at the Chief Logan Recreational Center due to inclement weather.
In the girls tournament on Thursday, seven teams competed, and Chapmanville was the overall winner with 18 total points. Logan took second place with 14 points, Nitro was third with six points, Scott was fourth with five points, Winfield was fifth with four points, Herbert Hoover was sixth with two points, and Sissonville finished seventh with no points.
It was the second straight season that the Chapmanville girls have won the Cardinal Conference as well as the fifth time in the last 10 years.
Winfield took first place in the boys tournament, and Chapmanville came in second for their highest finish in the Cardinal Conference since 2018. Nitro finished third, Logan finished fourth, Herbert Hoover and Scott tied for fifth place, and Sissonville finished seventh.
On Thursday, Scott's Jenna Butcher won No. 1 singles versus Chapmanville's Courtney Curnutte, who retired due to an injury during the match.
Jill Blevins of CRHS took No. 2 singles against Logan's Ashton McDonald, 8-1.
Logan's Jada Adkins won No. 3 singles 8-1 over Chapmanville's Natalie Chirico.
Then, in No. 4 singles, Emma Bryant of the Lady Tigers shut out Rachael Tucker of Nitro 8-0.
In No. 1 doubles, Curnutte and Blevins defeated Adkins and Riley Moore of Logan, 8-4.
McDonald and Addyson Amick led Logan to an 8-6 victory in No. 2 doubles over Bryant and Carmen Mahon of Chapmanville.
Lastly in No. 3 doubles, Chirico and Emily Hughes of CRHS edged Ava Albright and Autumn Adkins of Logan by a final score of 8-4.
Shifting gears to the boys tournament on Friday, Logan's Riley Reed lost 8-6 in No. 1 singles to Winfield.
Chapmanville's Luke Saunders lost No. 3 singles 8-5 to Winfield, and then the Tigers' Gabe Conley fell in No. 4 singles to Winfield as well by a score of 8-1.
Logan's Riley Reed and Caleb Burgess lost No. 1 doubles to Winfield 8-3 and then the Generals defeated Saunders and Conley in No. 2 doubles by another 8-3 count.
Finally, Chapmanville's Chase Bumgarner and Seth Freeman fell to Winfield in No. 3 doubles by a score of 8-4.
The Chapmanville girls finished the regular season 20-0 and the win in the Cardinal Conference tourney sent them to 21-0. This is the first time in Chapmanville history that any CRHS team, boys or girls, has finished undefeated.
"To do it in this region where there's so many good teams, nothing ever comes easy and everything's going to be difficult. To be able to be the first ones to do that, I think so highly of our girls and what they've been able to do, especially since we only have one senior and the rest of the girls are pretty young," Chapmanville head coach Chris Kidd said. "The fact that they were able to withstand a lot of that pressure, I think that says a lot about them going forward and what they can do against a lot of the really great competition in the state that's out there."
The Logan girls team now stands at 15-2 on the year. Assistant coach Michelle Akers was proud of the girls performance on Thursday.
"They are a young team," Akers said. "We only had three returning players, so we really didn't know what to expect this year. But they came in strong from the beginning. They have been competitive throughout the entire season, and to finish second in the conference, I was very proud of how well they did."
On the other hand, the Tigers' boys team finished 15-5. Kidd said that the CRHS boys team held their own against an undefeated Winfield team on Friday.
He said that since the Tigers' top six are only freshmen and sophomores and the Generals have a little more experience, he thought it was a big step forward for his team to finish second place on the day.
"It's a big, promising step for us moving forward because, I told a lot of them today that this is maybe the weakest we're going to be out of the next four years as a team. And if this is the weakest we're going to be, I think that we've got a strong chance to make some noise and get to the state tournament a lot and maybe even this year, too," Kidd said.
Akers said they were really proud of the way the Logan boys played on Friday. She admitted that it was a rebuilding year for Logan boys tennis, and they lost five players from last year's team. Their only returning player was Riley Reed.
She said Reed did really well today at one seed, and she thinks he has a chance to make it to the state tournament at No. one singles.
Reed and Burgess, who were the No. 1 doubles for Logan, also finished runner-up in the conference according to Akers.
"Really proud of the way those boys played today," Akers said. "Played some really hard matches. Probably the best I've seen them play all year. We're a relatively young team, and these boys have really grown as players. We really have seen a lot of improvement as the season has gone."
