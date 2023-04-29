Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - The Chapmanville and Logan girls tennis teams competed in the Cardinal Conference Tournament on Thursday morning at Logan High School, and then the Tigers and Wildcats boys teams took part in the same tourney on Friday morning over at the Chief Logan Recreational Center due to inclement weather.

In the girls tournament on Thursday, seven teams competed, and Chapmanville was the overall winner with 18 total points. Logan took second place with 14 points, Nitro was third with six points, Scott was fourth with five points, Winfield was fifth with four points, Herbert Hoover was sixth with two points, and Sissonville finished seventh with no points.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

