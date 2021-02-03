When the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team take to the diamond this spring at Ted Ellis Field it will be for the first time since 2019.
Two years.
That’s crazy.
For Chapmanville coach Josh Rakes and for all of the state’s baseball coaches it will be a learning process and a getting-to-know-you time period with his players.
Not only will there be new incoming freshmen players, there will also be first-year sophomores with no varsity playing experience due to the entire 2020 season being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re excited to get it going and excited for our guys but there’s so many unknowns,” Rakes said,. “You do your best to keep in contact with your players but I don’t know half of our guys. Our sophomores I did not coach them as freshmen. It’s almost like I have 17 freshmen with both classes. Numbers-wise, those guys will have to contribute. Usually you get them into your system a year and they have to find their spot. Now, it’s going to be difficult.”
Some of Chapmanville’s players, however, were able to get in some summer ball over the off-season.
“We had three or four players who ended up playing quite a bit of summer baseball,” Rakes said. “We are sort of like many teams in that the kids sort of went their own way because so many things changed in what you can do or couldn’t do but it seemed like summer baseball was able to survive.”
Inexperience will abound, though, and Rakes won’t be the only coach struggling with this once spring rolls around.
This will be Rakes’ third year as the CRHS coach, but in actuality, it will only be his second season.
Rakes, a former CRHS assistant, took over as head coach in 2019 after longtime mentor Eric Ellis stepped down following the 2018 season and 17 years at the helm.
“In 2019 that was my first year as the head coach,” Rakes said. “It’s my only year so far but it feels like I’ve been doing this about 10 years going through all the stuff that we’ve had to go through the last two years. I look at my roster and I’ve basically lost two years worth of players. The remaining players were freshmen and sophomores from the last time that we played a baseball game. That really puts us with a lot of inexperience. They are not all necessarily young anymore because some of those kids are juniors and seniors but they are inexperienced as far as high school baseball goes.”
Like many teams, the Tigers will be young in 2021.
“We lost four seniors from 2019 and four from 2020,” Rakes said. “From 2019 I really had one freshman who saw some significant varsity playing time and that was Evan Plumley, who played some first base for us. Other than that he’s the only one and we don’t have many with varsity experience. In the latter part of the year in 2019 Evan played a lot at first base and also pitched some. The freshmen and sophomores from 2019 are now thrust into the role as juniors and seniors.”
Chapmanville had just three senior members on its roster in 2020. None got to play due to the season being shut down. Those graduated seniors were: JD Ferrell (infielder/pitcher), Braxton Manns (infielder/catcher) and Chase Berry (infielder/pitcher).
Berry, a Second-Team All-Cardinal Conference in 2019, was a three-sport standout for the Tigers, quarterbacking the football team and also playing for the 22-2 CRHS basketball team, which also saw its season halted in the regional tourney due to the pandemic.
Ferrell was an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection in 2019.
The 2020 calendar year had already been a rough one for the Chapmanville baseball family with the passing of Ted Ellis, the Tigers’ former longtime head coach, West Virginia Coaches Hall of Fame member and the ballpark’s namesake.
The Tigers last played a baseball game in the 2019 Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament, falling 8-7 in 10 innings at Scott in the finals, closing out the season 20-10 as the sectional runner-ups for the second straight year.
Chapmanville had wins over Mingo Central (11-0) and Logan (9-0) earlier in the sectionals and a 10-0 loss at Scott.
The Tigers went a perfect 4-0 against county rivals Man and Logan during the 2019 season, beating the Hillbillies and Wildcats twice each, including an14-inning, four-hour marathon at Logan which resulted in a 7-3 win.
The 2021 baseball season will bring change for the Tigers, which will be placed in a new five-team Class AA sectional alongside holdovers Logan, Scott and Mingo Central and new team Wayne.
The Pioneers had been a longtime regional opponent in Double-A.
Logan, Scott and Mingo Central were in the Tigers’ old six-team Class AA sectional with Man and Lincoln County. Man heads down to Single-A this spring, while LCHS is back up in the 3A ranks.
The Tigers hope to build on both returning and new players.
However, one of Chapmanville’s top players, Casey Hurley, has transferred to Man High School. Hurley, a Class AA First-Team All-State pick and First-Team All-Conference selection from 2019, hit .460 during his sophomore season with 32 RBI and just five strikeouts in 100 plate appearances.
Evan Plumley, Garrett Adkins and others are coming back as well.