CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville’s dreams of a historic three-peat last season came to a halt as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season and the state tournament was never played.
The Tigers, coming off back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2018 and 2019, ended the season at 22-2 and the state’s No. 1 ranking.
Chapmanville was expected to be the top seed for the state tourney and were a strong candidate to win it all again.
So was Chapmanville the defacto 2020 Class AA state champions?
Some believe so.
However, CRHS coach Brad Napier said Chapmanville will not claim it.
“To be honest with you, I thought that we were playing our best basketball at the end of the year last season and we would have been a tough out,’ Napier said. “But there’s no way we can claim that. You have to show up and earn it. When you are playing three days in Charleston, who knows what could have happened? So no, we are not saying that we would have won. There are so many factors that come in as far as winning a state championship. You have to be good but you also have to have luck. No, we are not going to claim it. We are going to claim that we were the AP No. 1 team at the end of the year and leave it at that. That’s something that we earned.”
NEW SECTIONAL: Chapmanville has been placed in a new Class AA sectional this season, Class AA Region 3 Section 2 alongside Mingo Central Liberty Raleigh.
Opposite CRHS in Region 3 Section 1 are Bluefield, Summers County and Wyoming East.
A total of 24 teams are in Class AA across the state, many of which had been longtime Single-A schools.
In Region 4 are: Buffalo, Poca and Huntington St. Joe in Section 1; and Charleston Catholic, Ravenswood and Roane County in Section 2.
Region 1 consists of: Magnolia, Ritchie County and St. Marys in Section 1; and Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown and Wirt County in Section 2.
In Region 2 are: Frankfort, Moorefield and Petersburg in Section 1; and Braxton County, Clay County and South Harrison in Section 2.
The WVSSAC moves to a new four-class format this season.
Coach Napier said he’s not sure how the new system will shake out.
“I really don’t know and won’t know until we do it,” Napier said. “I think it’s different and it gives more teams a shot at making it to the state tournament. I think that it might be something that could be here to stay.”
THE NAPIER FILE: Since Chapmanville’s state championship game run began in 2017, the Tigers have a combined 97-10 record during that span, a 90.1 winning percentage, two Class AA state championships and a state runner-up finish.
Chapmanville went 22-2 last year before the season was shut down prematurely. The Tigers were 26-2 two years ago and 27-1 in 2018 during their state championship years. CRHS went 22-5 in 2017 in its runner-up season.
Chapmanville has a 48-4 record over the last two seasons, a winning percentage of 92.3 percent.
Coach Napier, now in his sixth season, has a 115-19 all-time record at Chapmanville, an 85.8 percent winning percentage.
Napier is 8-2 in state tournament games. He had previously been the head coach at Mingo Central High School and had taken the Miners to the state tournament. Before that, Napier, a Harts native, was a longtime assistant coach under Mark Hatcher at Logan High School.
Napier led CRHS to fourth straight state tournaments from 2016-19. Last year would have been the fifth.