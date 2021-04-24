CHAPMANVILLE – With the loss of senior All-Staters Obinna Killen, Philip Mullins and Andrew Shull heading into the 2021 high school basketball season, the Chapmanville Regional Tigers had some rebuilding to do this year.
But yet, here the Tigers are, just one more win away from reaching another state tournament.
Class AA No. 10-ranked Chapmanville won its sixth straight sectional title with Friday night's 53-42 win over Liberty-Raleigh in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship game at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The Tigers (7-6) are now scheduled to host Wyoming East (7-7) on Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. in one of the Region 3 co-finals with a state tournament berth on the line.
Wyoming East, which split with Chapmanville during the regular season, lost 45-43 to Bluefield in its sectional title game on Friday night. Bluefield will host Liberty-Raleigh (5-3) in the other Region 3 co-final on Thursday.
Chapmanville will be looking for its fifth straight trip to the state tourney, set for May 4-8 this year at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Tigers were back-to-back Class AA state champions in 2018 and 2019 and also state runners-up in 2017. Chapmanville also reached the state tourney in 2016 in a first-round exit at the hands of Poca. Last year, the Tigers were 22-2 and poised to three-peat as state champs before the post-season was shut down during the regionals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CRHS led Liberty just 33-32 after three quarters but pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the Raiders 19-9.
Zion Blevins and Brody Dalton led the Tigers with 17 points each. Isaiah Smith also reached double digits in scoring with 10 points. A.J. Williams led the Raiders with a game-high 18 points.
“It was a tough, hard fought win,” Chapmanville sixth-year coach Brad Napier said. “Our kids didn't play particularly well in the first half but they hung in there and I thought that they played with much better intensity in the second half. We kind of turned up the pressure a little bit and that led to us getting a lot of easy baskets.”
Napier said Blevins and Dalton both played very well.
“Brody and Zion both had big stretches there,” Napier said. “Zion sort of took over when we were struggling to score. We told Zion at halftime that they are leaving him open from the outside and they were doubling on Brody and that he was going to have to hit a couple of shots. He came out and hit three jumpers and that kind of opened things up for Brody in the fourth quarter.”
Up only one after three, the Tigers made their move in the fourth period.
Blevins started it off with a 3-points, giving CRHS a 37-33 lead.
Later, it was a three-point play by Blevins as the Tigers led 43-38 with 3:29 left in the game.
Dalton's drive down the lane made it 45-38 with 3:00 left.
Liberty cut it back to 45-41 but Colton Craddock was able to hit a pair of free throws with 1:16 to go as the Tigers led 47-41. He then sank two more with 49.8 ticks to go as the lead swelled to 49-41.
Blevins then put the game on ice as he sank a couple of foul shots with 37.1 seconds left, lifting Chapmanville to a 51-43 lead. Smith's two free throws with 29.6 seconds to go finished off the scoring.
Craddock closed out with four points. Isaiah Fleming had three and Devon Workman two.
The game was tied 10-10 after one. A 15-8 second put the Raiders on top 25-18 at the half.
The Tigers got back into it in the third quarter, going on a 9-0 run to take a 27-25 lead. Dalton's 15-footer finished off the run. Smith also hit a big baseline 3 during the run.
Smith put CRHS on top 34-33 after three as he sank a pair of free throws with 1.1 seconds left.
The Tigers now shift focus to Wyoming East and the regional finals. The Tigers beat the Warriors 36-35 on March 9 at home and lost at East, 42-39, on April 6.
“We played them twice this season and both games came right down to the very end,” Napier said. “We won by one here and they won by three over there. We are expecting another dog fight. They are coached really well and they have good players. We'll see. We are evenly matched with them. Over at Wyoming East, I thought that we were in control of a lot of the game. They just made the plays at the end to win the game. We just have to find a way to play with intensity and play with focus for four quarters. Tonight, I think we did that for two and a half or three quarters.”