CHAPMANVILLE – Zion Blevins led the way for the Chapmanville Tigers as they ran the table over the weekend during the annual Bob Runyan Memorial Tournament at Danny Goldsby Gymnasium in Chapmanville.
Brad Napier’s team finished the tournament undefeated with wins over West Logan Christian Academy and Moravian Prep (NC) on Dec. 16 and 17.
Blevins had 19-points and an outstanding defensive effort for the Tigers in the championship against Moravian Prep.
Their first matchup was against West Logan on Friday and the Tigers pulled away from the opening tip and got the job done with a 68-56 victory.
Chapmanville started off hot from the perimeter and there was no catching back up to Napier’s squad.
The Tigers showed an outstanding defensive effort in the first half by only allowing 13-points from the Warriors for the first two quarters. West Logan would pick things up in the second half, but the deficit was too large to cover, and the Tigers advanced with a 12-point lead at the end of the game.
Chapmanville went into Saturday's contest with some momentum against a team that traveled all the way from Hudson, North Carolina in Moravian Prep.
Prep is coached by a Logan Countian and former Logan Wildcat in Dustin Woody. Woody was a part of Logan’s last state championship winning team in 2010.
Zion Blevins got things started off for the Tigers and scored a quick bucket from tipoff, but Prep’s Jermaine Knaff had other intentions as he hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to take the lead away from the Tigers in a matter of two possessions. Chapmanville was having trouble defensively as Prep maintained this lead all the way until midway through the fourth quarter.
Going into the second, the score was 15-9 and Prep kept the pressure coming with their defensive set and ball pressure. The Tigers were turning the ball over consistently due to a press defense from Prep, but things started to take form for Chapmanville midway through. Brody Dalton and Isiah Smith helped cut their deficit to five. Then the Tigers found their own on defense leading up to halftime. Smith was able to draw a couple of charge fouls on Prep that only boosted the Tigers' morale going into halftime. The score was 23-28 with the Tigers knocking on the door.
The third quarter saw Knaff from Prep catch fire again as he went 3 for 3 from behind the arc. This did not deter the Tigers as they found a way to just stay in reach due to hard fought efforts from a cast of Tigers in Zion Blevins, Sal Dean, Isiah Smith, and Brody Dalton. Dean was able to get things going after seeing his teammates be successful and hit a three to end the third quarter that inched them closer by a score of 41-37 with Prep still on top.
The final quarter seemed like an entirely different game from the Tigers. Blevins took charge and made it a point he was not going to be stopped at the rim. He was able to grab a few pivotal offensive rebounds and went back to the rim for scores. With 6 minutes left in the game, Blevins hit a floater that gave the Tigers their first lead since the beginning seconds of the game.
Once the Tigers took the lead, they did not look back. Dean and Dalton followed suit and took matters into their own hands with an outstanding ball movement that led to a Smith trey, giving the Tigers their biggest lead of the night. Prep was not out of it just yet as they tied it back up with just under two minutes left to play.
Dean once again came up clutch with two steals that ended up giving the Tigers the lead back by four. The final seconds saw Prep desperate for the ball as they started fouling to no avail as Isiah Smith hit two free throws to give the Tigers a six-point lead to end the game. The Tigers came out on top when it mattered and won the championship to seal the deal 61-55.
Zion Blevins, Brody Dalton, Sal Dean, Isiah Smith, and Pharoah Fields from Moravian Prep were named MVPs of the tournament.
SCORING
CRHS – 9 23 37 61
Moravian Prep – 15 28 41 51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
CRHS – Z. Blevins 19, S. Dean 17, B. Dalton 16, I. Smith 7, D. Workman 2
Moravian Prep – J. Knaff 22, P. Fields 14, J. Blocker 4, S. Davis 4, L. Jacobs 3, B. Cowan 2, D. Lee 2, T. Reed 2