Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE – Zion Blevins led the way for the Chapmanville Tigers as they ran the table over the weekend during the annual Bob Runyan Memorial Tournament at Danny Goldsby Gymnasium in Chapmanville.

Brad Napier’s team finished the tournament undefeated with wins over West Logan Christian Academy and Moravian Prep (NC) on Dec. 16 and 17.

