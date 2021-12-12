CHAPMANVILLE – The Class AA No. 6-ranked Chapmanville Regional High School boys' basketball team held off a tough East Ridge, Ky., team to win the Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament championship game on Saturday night, 51-44, at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The Tigers (2-0) were led by Zion Blevins who poured in a game-high 18 points. Brody Dalton also broke into double figures with 10 points.
Isaiah Smith and Devon Workman each had seven points. Drew Berry had six and Colton Craddock three.
CRHS led the Warriors 17-13 after one quarter, 27-20 at the half and 44-36 after three.
The Tigers were 10 of 16 from the free throw line. East Ridge was just 1 of 4.
It was the first time in two years CRHS had held the Bob Runyon tourney, which is normally a Christmastime event. Last year's tournament was canceled after the season was first delayed then abbreviated.
The Tigers are set to hit the hardwood again on Thursday, Dec. 16 at home against Sissonville in the Cardinal Conference opener.
Chapmanville is then slated to play in a pair of Tennessee tourneys over the holidays, first taking part in the Dobyns Bennett Classic in Kingsport, Tenn., Dec. 20-21.
CRHS is set to play Morristown East, Tenn., on Dec. 20 and then square off with Greeneville, Tenn., on Dec. 21.
The Tigers then head back to the Volunteer State Dec. 28-30 to play in the King of the Smokies Tourney at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
With the two Bob Runyon tourney wins, Chapmanville seventh-year coach Brad Napier is now an impressive 100 games over .500 in his stint with the Tigers as he has a 126-26 record, an 82.9 winning clip.
Napier has guided Chapmanville to the state tournament five times, including back-to-back Class AA state titles in 2018 and 2019, a state runner-up finish in 2017 and a 22-2 mark and the state's No. 1 ranking in the unfinished 2019-20 season.
MAN 41, MOUNT VIEW 39: Man improved to 2-1 on the season and finished 1-1 in the Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament with Saturday night's 41-39 win over Mount View in the consolation game.
The Hillbillies survived as a last-second shot by Mount View, which would have tied the game, fell off the mark.
Trey Brown led Man with 12 points, while Aiden Martin had 11.
Caleb Blevins connected on three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
Jeremiah Harless had eight and Jacob Walls four.
Malaki Bishop paced the Golden Knights (1-2) with 11 points. He was the only Mount View player to reach double digits in scoring.
Man led 10-8 after one quarter, 23-20 at the half and 34-31 after three.
Man's James Scites left the game due to an ankle injury.
The Hillbillies return to action next Saturday night vs. Buffalo in Logan's King Coal Classic.
CHAPMANVILLE 45, MOUNT VIEW 38: Chapmanville survived a late Mount View rally and defeated the Golden Knights, 45-38, on Friday night in the first round of the annual Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
It was the season opener for the Tigers.
The Tigers led 29-15 at the half and 33-19 after three but Mount View was able to rally. The Golden Knights pulled to within five points with two minutes left in the game but could get no closer.
Zion Blevins paced the Tigers with a 16-point effort. Brody Dalton also broke into double digits with 11 points.
Drew Berry came off the bench to score six points. Isaac Butcher had four, Devon Workman and Isaiah Smith each had three.
Thomas Bell led Mount View with 14 points.
EAST RIDGE, KY 54, MAN 51 (OT): Man lost in a 54-51 overtime heartbreaker to East Ridge, Ky., on Friday night in the first round of Chapmanville's Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament.
The loss kept Man out of Saturday night's finals, where the Hilllbillies would have played Chapmanville in an all-Logan County match up.
It was only the third loss for the Man basketball team in two years. The Billies were the 2021 Class A state champions and finished with a 16-2 mark.
The game was tied 46-46 after regulation. East Ridge then outscored Man 8-5 in the overtime period.
Caleb Blevins led Man with a 21-point effort. He sank three 3-pointers on the night.
Aiden Martin and Trey Brown, a pair of transfers from Logan, tallied 14 and 11 points respectively. Brown also connected on a trio of treys.
James Scites chipped in with three points.
Jon Mills led East Ridge with 19 points. Isaac Woods pitched in 18 points.
Man led 18-13 after one quarter but fell behind 28-27 at the half. The Warriors led 40-38 after three.