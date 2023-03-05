CHAPMANVILLE -- On Friday night, the top-seeded Chapmanville boys basketball team demolished the visiting third-seeded Liberty (Raleigh) Raiders at Danny Godby Gym 63-33 to claim the Class AA Region III Section 2 championship.
Class AA's fourth-ranked Tigers improved to 18-3 with the win thanks in large part to a 34-point performance from ultra-talented senior point guard Sal Dean.
Dean also came up with 10 steals along with three rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He shot 14 of 18 from the field, good for 77%.
"I just want to first start off with my team," Dean said. "They help get me open shots and they look for me. I think it's just really all a matter of the heat of the moment. I just think, with my speed, it helps me to blow by defenders and allows me to get a lot of steals. I'm just really glad we got to pull off the victory, and I'm looking forward to Tuesday."
Chapmanville got out to a 5-0 lead to start the contest, but the game was tied 6-6 with 3:52 left in the first period after a 6-1 Raiders run.
A basket from Isaiah Smith put the Tigers ahead 10-8 at the 3:11 mark, but Liberty responded with a 7-0 advantage to lead 15-10 with 1:49 left in the stanza.
The momentum shifted back in the Tigers' favor before the frame ended as two buckets from Dean brought Chapmanville to within one point of the visitors at 15-14. That was the score heading into the second.
The hosts shut the Raiders down in the second period, holding them to just two points.
Chapmanville opened the quarter on a 14-0 run, and it led 28-15 with 1:20 left until halftime thanks to a layup from Benji Adkins.
Liberty (Raleigh) scored its first points of the frame with 58.2 seconds left on the clock as Rashawn Simms converted a layup to make it a 28-17 affair, but the Tigers led 30-17 heading into the intermission after Dean made a layup of his own with 2.2 seconds until the buzzer.
Chapmanville simply ran away with the game in the third quarter as it went on a 18-4 run and led 48-23 at the 2:19 mark. The Tigers were ahead by 29 points at 53-24 going into the final period.
Sixteen of Dean's 34 points came in the third stanza.
The fourth quarter was nothing but garbage time, and Chapmanville rolled to an easy 63-33 victory to win the sectional title.
Aside from Dean's stat line mentioned earlier, Adkins tallied 11 points and grabbed eight boards for the Tigers. Eli Smith added six points with five rebounds, a steal, and an assist. Zion Blevins had four points with three boards of his own.
Devon Workman (two steals, two assists, one rebound) and Isaiah Smith (three rebounds, three assists, two steals) each had three points for Chapmanville, and Tucker Adkins contributed two points with a block.
Chapmanville coach Brad Napier credited the Raiders for leading after the first quarter but then admitted that his squad played better from that point on.
"They (Liberty) did a good job in the first quarter," Napier said. "They came to play, and I'm not sure we were real focused early. In the second quarter, we kind of got it together and finished pretty strong."
Now, the Tigers will have an opportunity to claim a spot in the state tournament as they host Wyoming East in Chapmanville on Tuesday night for the Class AA Region III championship.
The Warriors were defeated 67-44 by Bluefield in the Class AA Region III Section 1 title game on Friday night.
Napier knows the recipe needed for his club to punch another ticket to Charleston.
"We just have to come to play, stay focused, play good defense," Napier said. "Wyoming East is definitely a team that's very dangerous. They shoot the ball really well. They're very disciplined and coached very well. We just have to stay disciplined and be ready to play from the jump."
Tipoff between the Warriors and Tigers on Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m.
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.