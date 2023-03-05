Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE -- On Friday night, the top-seeded Chapmanville boys basketball team demolished the visiting third-seeded Liberty (Raleigh) Raiders at Danny Godby Gym 63-33 to claim the Class AA Region III Section 2 championship.

Class AA's fourth-ranked Tigers improved to 18-3 with the win thanks in large part to a 34-point performance from ultra-talented senior point guard Sal Dean. 

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

