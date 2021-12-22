TOLEDO, Ohio — The rims inside John F. Savage Arena were as large as nearby Lake Erie for the University of Toledo men’s basketball team Tuesday night, as the Rockets shot an astonishing 52.8 percent from the floor to easily defeat the Thundering Herd 95-63.
The Rockets advance to 8-3 heading into Mid-American Conference play, while Marshall returns to Conference USA action at 7-6 with three consecutive losses.
Toledo had all five starters in double-figure scoring on the night, led by Ryan Rollins with 23 points and RayJ Dennis with 20. Marshall was led by Taevion Kinsey with 19 points and Andrew Taylor with 13. Toledo’s JT Shumate led all rebounders with nine boards, while Kinsey chipped in eight to lead the Herd.
Marshall started behind the eight-ball before the opening tipoff, as forward Obinna Anochili-Killen was held out of the starting lineup — and ultimately the entire first half — with a non-COVID-19 illness. Once play started, Toledo made seven of its first eight shots to jump out to a quick 14-2 lead less than three and a half minutes in.
“Not good, we’re not a very good ball club right now,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We don’t play as hard as they play. We play cautiously, and I don’t see enough enthusiasm in ourselves — myself — anybody, preparing for this game.”
The Herd started 0-7 shooting from beyond the arc, but got back-to-back makes from Marko Sarenac and Taylor to cut the Toledo lead to 29-21 with 8:12 remaining in the first half. That was the closest Marshall would be able to cut into the Toledo lead though, as the Rockets then went on a 15-3 run over the ensuing 4:21 to take a 44-24 lead heading into the final media timeout of the first half.
Toledo’s lead ballooned to as much as 24 before the Rockets took a 54-31 lead into the locker room behind a 60.5 percent shooting effort, including 5-8 from 3-point range. The Rockets also amassed 30 of their 54 points inside the paint and held a 26-19 edge in rebounding. In the first 20 minutes, Marshall made only 11 shots from the floor, while Toledo made 23.
Out of the break, Toledo showed signs of coming back down to Earth by shooting 1-5 to start the period, but Marshall was unable to capitalize in any measurable way before the onslaught from the Rockets resumed. The Herd’s shooting from the field improved in the second half, but an 0-6 showing from the free throw line stuck out as an eyesore to D’Antoni.
“When you shoot 41 percent from the free throw line with this crowd, there’s a funk going on,” D’Antoni said. “We have to find it, we have to eliminate it, and we have to move forward.”
One bright spot for Marshall came when Anochili-Killen checked into the game for the first time with about 17 minutes to play in the second half. Despite being under the weather, he contributed eight points, three rebounds, two assists and five blocks. D’Antoni said Anochili-Killen went to him at halftime and said he could play after sitting out the first half.
D’Antoni said the team is taking a break for the Christmas holiday until Dec. 28, and hopes the time away from Huntington allows everyone in the program to dig deep within themselves to help right the ship when they return.
Marshall returns to the court Dec. 30 to begin league play in C-USA at Louisiana Tech.