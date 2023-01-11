MAN — Tolsia propelled themselves to victory against the Man Hillbillies with a second half shooting frenzy.
The Rebels (5-4) left the Man Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 6 with a 75-43 win. This marks the Billie’s sixth straight loss since their season opening win against Hannan on Dec 12.
Parker Watts led the Rebels with 26 points and five successful 3-pointers on the night and was the spark to Tolsia’s third quarter run. Man’s Caleb Vance was the only Billie in double figures with 12 points going 4-of-4 from behind the arc.
Man (1-6) was able to start off hot and keep themselves within distance all the way until halftime, but the Rebels caught fire after intermission and there was no turning back.
The Billie’s started off the first quarter fast. Within the first four minutes, Man was controlling the game with an 8-4 lead over the Rebels. Coach Blevins of the Hillibillies had his team firing on all cylinders from the get-go, but Tolsia was slowly creeping back into the game with a halfcourt press that slowed down the offense of the Billies.
Tolsia fought back and snatched the lead away from Man with a trip to the foul line. Ben Clayton sunk both free throws making it a 14-12 game with 30 seconds left. Man’s Trace Doty hit a pull up jumper from the post as time expired, evening the score at 14-14 going into the second.
Caleb Vance for the Billie’s started second quarter action with an open three-pointer giving Man the lead back but Tolsia would quickly answer right back with one of their own from Bray Mollette.
The next few possessions from both sides would answer each other until the game was deadlocked at 23-23. With 2 minutes left to play, Tolsia would go on a 7-0 run that would put the Billies in trouble. Chris Isaacs would eventually have a floater to fall through the net ending their scoreless run, but Parker Watts would diffuse that momentum with yet another three to end the half giving Tolsia their largest lead of the night at nine points with a score of 36-27.
The Billie’s came out in the third quarter with the same intensity and hit yet another three from Caleb Vance keeping them in the mix and down by six. Even though the Billies were fighting, they could not stop what Tolsia was about to accomplish. Within 50 seconds, Tolsia was able to score 11 straight points. The Rebels had a tenacious full court press that the Billies had no answer for. Steal after steal allowed Tolsia to take a 19-point lead with four minutes left in the third.
Tolsia would keep things rolling from behind the arc and made 6-of-6 3-point attempts from four different Rebels. Ben Clayton went three for three, Colton Austin went two for two, and Bray Mollette along with Parker Watts both had one. Man would not be able to get back on the board until the final seconds with a layup from Cam Gerace making it 65-35. Tolsia held Man to just eight points in the third.
Tolsia would keep the pressure on in the fourth but calmed things down offensively. Man had no answer on offense and were making mental mistakes along the way that did not help their case. The Billies matched their third quarter scoring with eight more points while Tolsia only managed to score 10 in the final quarter of play. Connor White led all fourth quarter scoring for the Billies with six points.
Man has now dropped six in a row after a successful season opener. Tolsia improves their record to over .500 at 5-4 and will look to keep things rolling on Saturday Jan. 7 in a home game against St. Joseph Central. As for the Hillbillies, their scoring efforts have improved, but cannot seem to keep things under control. They will face off against Richwood on Jan. 13 and hope to get out of this losing skid.
Score by Quarters
MHS: 14 13 8 8 — 43
THS: 14 22 29 10 — 75
Scoring Stats
MHS: C. Vance 12, C. White 6, C. Issacs 6, C. Gerace 4, T. Ward 4, T. Doty 4, J. Mullins 3, D. Sanders 3, J. Gillispie 1
THS: P. Watts 26, C. Austin 13, B. Clayton 13, B. Mollette 11, B. Muncy 6, D. Dingess 4, E. Ball 2