GLENHAYES - After surrendering a late lead, the Tolsia Rebels baseball team rallied with a five-run sixth inning to defeat the Wayne Pioneers 9-7 Thursday night at Tolsia High School.
It was Tolsia's first win against Wayne in more than two decades.
A two-RBI single got the Rebels on the board first, and a fielding error allowed another run to score, giving Tolsia a 3-0 lead. They added one more in the inning when Carson Stuart scored from third on a passed ball.
Wayne loaded the bases in the top of the third inning after two singles and a walk, but a strikeout and a groundout left all three runners stranded and continued the shutout bid.
Again in the fourth inning, the Pioneers left the bases full after loading them with nobody out. Kiah Napier reached safely on a fielder's choice and Tolsia got the forceout at home. Rebels pitcher Austin Bailey forced two flyouts to get out of a bases-loaded jam for the second consecutive inning.
Wayne earned two runs back in the fifth inning to cut the lead in half. The Pioneers strung together four straight hits, including a double from Kolby Stiltner, with just one out.
Tolsia's Bailey pitched five complete innings, giving up 10 hits but just two runs, and was lifted in favor of Ross Lycans. The change proved to be brutal for the Rebels. Four base hits, three walks and an error allowed Wayne to put up five runs in the top of the sixth inning and take a 7-4 lead. Ethan Blatt and Cole Kiley each recorded an RBI and Stiltner logged his third hit in four at-bats.
Tolsia responded with another five runs of its own in the next frame. The first five Rebel batters reached base safely and the tying run scored on a passed ball with the bases loaded.
After six innings, Tolsia (2-12) had battled back to take a two-run lead into the seventh, a lead that held and gave Tolsia its first win over Wayne since 1993.
Wayne (2-13) had beaten Tolsia 9-5 earlier in the season at home.