MAN – The Man High School boys' basketball team began defense of its Class A state championship in grand fashion on Wednesday night.
The Hillbillies, the preseason No. 1-ranked team in the state, opened with a convincing 72-38 victory over Class A sectional rival Tolsia at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse in a game between top-five rated teams.
Tolsia came into the contest ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll and is one of three ranked teams in Man's section. Tug Valley, which upset Man in last year's sectional finals, is ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll. Sherman, rated 11th, and Van round out the sectional field.
Man unveiled its new-look basketball team.
Four starters are gone from last year's 16-2 state championship team, including Class A State Player of the Year Austin Ball, who transferred to the Miller School in Virginia.
Man also lost starter Jackson Tackett to Logan and a pair of starters – Peyton Adams and Ryan Cozart – graduated.
The Billies hope to put all the pieces together this season and challenge again for the state championship.
Wednesday's blowout win over Tolsia was certainly promising.
Man put away Tolsia easily despite top scorer and All-Stater Caleb Blevins scoring just six points on a pair of third quarter 3s. He was held scoreless in the first half on 0 of 6 shooting and had foul trouble.
Plenty of other Hilbillies picked up the slack.
Newcomer Trey Brown, a Logan High School transfer, led Man with 17 points. He sank four 3-pointers on the night.
Aiden Martin, another first-year Man player and another transfer from Logan, tallied 14 points, while James Scites tallied 13.
Jeremiah Harless added seven points for Man. Jacob Walls had six, Brady Hall-Montgomery four, Andrew Cozart three and Zayden Sherod two.
Parker Watts led Tolsia with 15 points, making a trio of treys. He was the only Rebel to reach double digits.
Man dominated the game from the opening tip.
Brown hit back-to-back 3s to give Man a 6-0 lead. He later scored on a layoff off a Tolsia turnover to make it 12-0 with 4:49 to go in the first quarter.
Brown then sank a 15-footer and Scites scored on a layup to make it a 16-0 ballgame.
The rout was on.
Tolsia managed just a single field goal in the first quarter as the Billies led 17-2.
Man led 36-11 at halftime and 54-27 after three and then coasted as Man coach TJ Blevins emptied his bench.
Man was 10 of 19 from the free throw line. The Rebels made 8 of 14 of their foul shots.
The Billies are set to play in Chapmanville's Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament this Friday and Saturday.
Man opens tourney play on Friday at 7 pm against East Ridge, Ky. A win over the Warriors would put Man into Saturday night's 8:30 pm finals, possibly against the host Chapmanville Tigers.
Since Man and CRHS are not scheduled to play each other this season it could possibly be the only time the two teams will meet each other this season.
Man has a rematch with the Rebels on Jan. 3 at Tolsia.