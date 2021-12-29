The 2021 year in sports in Logan County will be remembered for a long time to come.
It was a year of firsts, a year of championships and a year of outstanding individual performances for Logan County athletes.
As we lift our glasses and bid 2021 farewell and look forward to the new year and 2022 let’s look back to 2021 and the year in sports in Logan County.
Here are the top five Logan County sports stories of the year as picked by the Logan Banner sports department.
1) Man basketball wins state title.
The Man High School boys’ basketball team made history in 2021 as the Hillbillies won its first ever state championship in school history.
With a talented and stacked roster, Man cut down the nets for the first time ever, overcoming a rigorous challenge in the state finals by Pendleton County to win the Class A state championship, 43-36, at the Charleston Coliseum back in May.
The Hillbillies finished off the delayed and abbreviated 2021 season with a 16-2 record, shaking off a 53-50 loss to Tug Valley in the Class A sectional finals at Logan and roaring back to win the state title.
Man defeated Wahama, 64-51, in the regional finals to advance to the state tournament, then rolled past Tucker County (74-34) and Webster County (81-54).
In the finals, Man took charge in the closing minutes of the game.
The win capped off a storybook season and “May Madness” for the Hillbillies, which were ranked No. 1 in the state for most of the season and were regarded as the favorites to win it all.
The state crown was especially sweet for its players, including seniors Peyton Adams, Ryan Cozart, Hunter Anderson and Christian Toler.
Adams played a huge role in Man’s state finals win over Pendleton as he netted 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch and helped the Billies erase a four-point deficit with two and a half minutes left in the game.
His split from the free throw line with 1:27 left put Man ahead, 37-36, and it was a lead the Billies would not relinquish. Adams later nailed four straight free throws as the Billies pulled away.
“Thank God for this. This is a true blessing,” Adams said. “Coach says all the time that we are as big as Man is written. I’ve only been here two years but I’ve loved it. It wish I was here for four years. This is the best way to end my career as a senior. When I was at Logan I thought we had one or two chances to win it but things didn’t go my way and God led me here. This team worked their tails off and here we are.”
Austin Ball, Man’s 6-foot-7 senior center and the Class A State Player of the Year, put the finishing touches on the state championship with a monster slam dunk in the closing seconds.
“It’s a dream come true,” Man coach T.J. Blevins said, wearing one of the nets around his neck in the post-game press conference.
Blevins started off as Man’s head coach four years prior and endured an 0-22 season.
Man landed four players on the all-tournament team in Caleb Blevins, Jackson Tackett, Ball and Adams.
Caleb Blevins set a Class A state tournament record by drilling eight 3-pointers in the semifinal win over Webster County, overcoming a 1 of 11 shooting performance in the Tucker County game.
In the state championship epilogue, the Man basketball team received several video congratulations from an eclectic and diverse group of people, including the NBA’s Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers, to pro wrestling legend Ric Flair.
Ball would later transfer to the Miller School in Virginia. Tackett would transfer to Logan.
2) Logan baseball wins state title. A month and a half after the Man basketball team’s state championship, the Logan High School baseball squad gave Logan County a second state title as the Wildcats won the Class AA state crown in late June.
The Wildcats wrapped up their seventh overall state baseball title and first since 2008 as Logan blanked North Marion, 13-0, in the state championship game at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park.
It was very special to the Gertz family.
Kevin Gertz, Logan High School’s fourth-year head coach, and in his 34th year with the program dating back to his playing days in the 1980s, led LHS to the title. His father, Roger Gertz, a current assistant coach and former head coach, has spent more than 40 years with the Wildcats as well, leading the Wildcats to state titles in 1994, 2000, 2001, 2005 and 2008.
“This is very special to me,” Kevin Gertz said. “Me and my dad are the only two people in Logan High history to be a part of all seven state titles. He was the head coach of five and he got out when I was in high school and got into insurance but he was there as an assistant coach.”
Logan, which advanced to the finals with a thrilling 5-4 semifinal win over Herbert Hoover, closed out the season with a 29-6 record and won 22 out of their last 24 games.
The Wildcats were deep and talented in its pitching staff and had solid hitters in its lineup from the leadoff spot to the No. 9 slot.
It was the first time the Wildcats took to the field in two years as the entire 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five Logan players landed spots on the all-tournament team with the selections of the media being Garrett Williamson, Dawson Maynard, Tyler Fenwick, Lowe and Chad Burnette.
At season’s end, Maynard, just a sophomore, was named as the Cardinal Conference Player of the Year and the captain of the Class AA All-State First Team.
Maynard, playing his first-ever season at the varsity level, hit .385 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 28 RBIs, and he was 5-0 on the mound with a 1.24 ERA and 57 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 39 2/3 innings.
Junior outfielder Korbin Bostic was also named First Team All-State. Fenwick was on the Second Team.
3) Man baseball team finishes as state runner-ups. The Man High School baseball team made it all the way to the Class A state championship game during the 2021 season.
The Hillbillies ended up falling 11-8 in the state finals to Moorefield at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park to close out with a 22-10 season.
Man survived nine errors to beat Charleston Catholic, 7-3, in the state semifinals.
Caleb Blevins, a junior infielder, and Casey Hurley, a senior outfielder, were both named First-Team All-State.
Man, coached by Mike Crosby, breezed through the post-season, blanking Tolsia (18-0), Buffalo (10-0) and Sherman (11-0) in the sectional tourney, then sweeping past Wahama two-games-to-none (4-0, 5-1) to take the regional crown.
4) Chapmanville basketball reaches state semifinals. The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team fielded a young squad during the 2021 season but still managed to reach the Class AA state semifinals.
Coming off the shortened and incomplete 2020 season in which the Tigers were 22-2, ranked No. 1 in the state and expected to win a third straight state title, youthful Chapmanville closed out with a 9-7 record and a 55-41 loss to Williamstown in the Class AA semifinal round at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Tigers had beaten Clay County, 46-38, in the opening round of the state tourney and had downed Liberty-Raleigh (53-42) and Wyoming East (53-40) to win the sectional and regional crowns respectively.
“Some might not have expected us to be here but we expected to be here,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “I’m super proud of this group of kids. I’m so proud of our guys. They didn’t quit and they played their guts out. It just wasn’t in the cards for us tonight. It just seemed like we couldn’t catch a break.”
Brody Dalton, a 6-4 sophomore, was named Second-Team All-State as he averaged around 15 points a game.
5) Logan girls’ basketball reaches state semifinals. The Logan High School girls’ basketball team, led by 5-6 guard Peyton Ilderton, put together an outstanding 2021 season, falling to Fairmont Senior in the Class AAA state semifinals.
The Lady Cats fell 52-33 to the undefeated Polar Bears, to close out with a 12-4 record.
Logan had hammered PikeView, 61-30, in the state tournament opener and had rolled to a 61-39 win over Winfield in the regional co-finals to make it to the Big Dance.
Logan had downed Lincoln County (47-38) and Huntington St. Joe (51-43) in the sectionals.
Ilderton, who averaged more than 20 points a game, was named Class AAA First-Team All-State.
Abbie Myers led Logan with 20 points in the win over PikeView as she was 8 of 10 from the floor.