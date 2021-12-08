LOGAN — It’s being billed as the top girls’ basketball showcase in the state.
For the entire season.
It would be hard to argue with that looking at the teams who are going to playing this weekend at Logan High School’s Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase.
Three of the four state champions from last year — Nitro (AAA), Wyoming East (AA) and Tug Valley (A) are in the field as well as two state runner-up teams in Parkersburg Catholic (AA) and Cabell Midland (AAAA).
Host Logan, ranked No. 4 in the state in the Class AAA preseason poll and a state semifinalist a year ago, is set to play a pair of games in the showcase.
On Friday, the Lady Cats square off with PikeView in a 7:45 pm tipoff. The game is a rematch of last year’s state tourney game which was won by Logan. The Panthers are ranked No. 6 in the state in 3A.
Logan coach Kevin Gertz said the field is loaded
“Mike Tothe needs credit for this. He wanted to make this big and man he succeeded,” Gertz said. “We were trying to bring in some other state tournament teams too but we ran out of time. Some of them are having their own showcases and they were saying how they would have loved to play in this. It’s going to be great great basketball. This is big and we are really proud of this. We hope the people come out and support this. They’ll be seeing some great games.”
Defending Class A state champion Tug Valley, 15-2 last year, is set to play on Friday at 6:20 pm against Robert C. Byrd. The Panthers then play on Saturday at 8:10 in the tourney finale against Class AAAA Parkersburg, which is ranked No. 7 in the state. The Panthers are the preseason No. 1 team.
Tug Valley defeated Cameron, 63-45, in last year’s state finals.
Defending Class AAA state champ Nitro plays Robert C. Byrd in Saturday’s 11:45 am opener. It’s the first of seven games to be played on Saturday. Nitro, 18-1 last year and a Cardinal Conference member, was a 51-45 winner over Fairmont Senior in last year’s Class AAA state championship game. Nitro is the preseason No. 2 team in the state.
Wyoming East, the defending Class AA state champs and the preseason No. 1-ranked team in 2A, is scheduled to play Parkersburg Catholic at 6:50 on Saturday. It’s a rematch of last year’s Class AA state finals in which the Warriors (11-2) were a 61-50 winner.
Cabell Midland, ranked No. 2 in the state, is set to play at 4 pm on Saturday against Parkersburg South.
George Washington, the preseason No. 3 team in the state in Class AAAA, takes on Musselman on Saturday at 2:35.
Class AAA Lincoln County, ranked No. 8 in Class AAA, is scheduled to square off the PikeView on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.
Action begins in the showcase on Friday with four games.
The Logan Middle School girls play Beth Haven in the opener at 5 p.m.
Tug Valley and RCB are next at 6:20 and Logan takes on PikeView at 7:45. Musselman and Spring Valley play each other in the last game at 9 p.m.
Logan will be challenged in its two showcase games.
“We played one of our better games of the year last year against PikeView in the state tourney,” Gertz said. “A lot of our kids had been on that floor (Charleston Coliseum) last year and they hadn’t and they might have been a little bit shell-shocked. They will play much better this year as well. They return just about everybody. They played great down the stretch run last year. We’re excited about this shootout and a lot of people helped support this. You can’t pull off something this huge without all the support we’ve had.”
Logan was slated to open the season on Tuesday night at Herbert Hoover in Cardinal Conference action.
Friday’s opener between Logan Middle School and Beth Haven has some local flavor.
Beth Haven is coached by former Logan players Anitra Kelly-Ellis and Britney Welch.
“Anitra was a star player here and does a great job helping young kids throughout our area,” Gertz said. “Britney Welch played for me and this is the first time she’s ever coached. I think they both will do a tremendous job there. You always want to see former players of the program grow and and help other kids.”
Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase
At Logan’s Willie Akers Arena
Friday, Dec. 10
Logan Middle vs. Beth Haven, 5 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd vs. Tug Valley, 6:20 p.m.
Logan vs. PikeView, 7:45 p.m.
Musselman vs. Spring Valley, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Nitro vs. Robert C. Byrd, 11:45 a.m.
PikeView vs. Lincoln County, 1:10 p.m.
George Washington vs. Musselman, 2:35 p.m.
Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg South, 4 p.m.
Logan vs. Lincoln, 5:25 p.m.
Wyoming East vs. Parkersburg Catholic, 6:50 p.m.
Tug Valley vs. Parkersburg, 8:10 p.m.