RED JACKET - Arguably one of the best offensive line coaches in the history of NCAA football was at Mingo Central High School on Tuesday night handing out instruction to local youngsters as part of the Glenville State Travel Football Camp at "Buck" Harless Stadium.
Rick Trickett, who is now the assistant head football coach for the Pioneers, was on hand with the rest of the Glenville State staff coaching up the youth in the Tug Valley area and surrounding communities.
Trickett was Glenville State's head coach in 1999. He spent a decade as offensive line coach at Florida State and six seasons at West Virginia. His other Division I stops included LSU, Auburn and Mississippi State.
More than 35 players that Trickett has coached have gone on to play in the NFL and more than 40 players have won all-conference honors, including four of his five linemen at West Virginia in 2005 and 2006 and all five Seminole starters in 2012 and 2013. At LSU in 2000, three of his players earned All-SEC honors and he has coached 17 first or second team freshman All-Americans.
From 2009-16, Trickett coached six of the eight winners of the ACC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy including four straight winners from 2013-16. Included on that list is Mobile, Alabama native and Oakland Raider Rodney Hudson who was recently inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame.
Trickett's son, Travis, is the tight ends and inside receivers coach under Neil Brown at West Virginia. Another son, Clint Trickett, was a quarterback for WVU in 2013 and 2014 and at Florida State in 2011 and 2012.
Glenville State is a D2 school located in Glenville, West Virginia. They compete in the Mountain East Athletic Conference (MEC).
The Pioneers hired a new head coach back in the early part of spring when they named Mike Kellar as the 25th head coach in school history.
Kellar has been a head coach at three different DII schools and boasts a career record of 51-35. His most recent gig was as offensive coordinator for the West Liberty Hilltoppers in 2018.
This makes the second year in a row that the Pioneers have made the trek to Mingo County to hold a camp and they once again saw a good turnout with 50-plus campers. They also hosted a camp on Monday night at class AAA power Cabell Midland.
