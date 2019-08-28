CHAPMANVILLE - For years Kanawha Valley schools have used their soccer programs to cultivate good place kickers on the football teams.
It's a system that has seemed to work very well.
Chapmanville Regional High School is starting to do that as well.
With its fledgling soccer team, now in its fourth season, the Tigers are starting to find good kickers there and move them over to the football field on Friday nights.
The Tigers are doing that this fall as Xavier Trump, a senior member of the CRHS soccer team, is trying his hand at kicking for the Chapmanville football squad.
Trump, the son of CRHS boys' soccer coach Jay Trump (no relation to President Donald J. Trump), has broke in with the Tigers quite nicely during the August summer drills.
Chapmanville Special Teams Coordinator Larry Dingess has been impressed saying Trump has the range to hit from 40 yards out.
That's good news for the Tigers, which graduated their starting place kicker from last year, Dillon Renninger.
"At kicker, we have a soccer guy in Xavier Trump," Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said. "He's a real good soccer player. He came out for the team in June and he's been here with us in the August camp. All he's going to do is kick. We think that he's going to make a big difference and make a big addition to our football team."
Unlike the case for most high school football athletes, which are expected to play numerous positions, Trump will kick and kick only.
"He's not going to be a guy that we expect to make tackles or run routes. He's a kicker," Dial said. "And that's what his job is going to be. We think he's pretty good at it too. He's looked really solid up to now. So hopefully, that translates into points for us on Friday nights."
The Tigers also have others who can kick, including sophomore Evan Plumley and freshman Cole Farmer, who can also punt.
Starting senior quarterback Chase Berry is also the Tigers' likely starting punter. Barker can also punt.
"Both of those guys do a good job," Dial said.
Having Berry at punter also raises red flags for opposing defenses. Since Berry is the QB and has a strong arm the possibility for a fake is never out of the equation,
"I like the thought of my quarterback also as the punter because you can always fake," Dial said. "You might never know when Chapmanville is going to go for the fake punt, so be ready. We think Colton and Chase will both do a good job for us punting."
Chapmanville's long snapper is starting fullback/linebacker Josh Bumgarner, a senior.
"He's been our long snapper for four years," Dial said. "I will put him up against anybody in the state. He's one of the best in the state. A long snapper's role is so under-rated. We put our punters back 14 yards and he gets it there. He's that good."
Josh Atwood, Lance Scott and Brody Dalton can all deep snap as well.
Berry is also the holder on PAT's and field goals.
