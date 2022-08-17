Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Tug Valley Panther logo.jpg
Picasa

NAUGAUTUCK — After a successful launch last September, the Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum’s Board of Directors has announced its second inductee class.

The induction ceremony will be Friday, Sept. 16, at the high school in the cafeteria/commons area. A meet and greet reception with the inductees will begin at 3:45 p.m. with the induction ceremony beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Recommended for you