NAUGAUTUCK — After a successful launch last September, the Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum’s Board of Directors has announced its second inductee class.
The induction ceremony will be Friday, Sept. 16, at the high school in the cafeteria/commons area. A meet and greet reception with the inductees will begin at 3:45 p.m. with the induction ceremony beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Following the ceremony, the school will host its annual Hall of Fame Game at 7 p.m., where the 2022 inductees will be honored at halftime. The opponent for this year’s game is East Ridge High School.
The 2022 induction class is:
AUSTIN BREWER: A member of the 2013 first team All-State Class A Basketball team and a member of both the 2012 Class AA State Championship Boys Basketball Team and the 2013 Class A State Championship Boys Basketball team.
TONY CLUSKY: A longtime Tug Valley High School Coach who coached the Panthers football program for more than eight years over two different terms as the Panthers’ head football coach. Clusky, the winningest head football coach in school history with a Tug Valley career winning percentage of 66%, led the Panthers football program to the West Virginia State Football Playoffs on six different occasions. Clusky also served as the Panthers’ head baseball coach for three seasons and served as the Panthers’ athletics director for 11 years.
JONATHAN DINGESS: A TVHS Class of 2007 graduate, Dingess was a four-sport standout for the Panthers excelling in football, basketball, baseball and golf. He lettered in basketball and baseball for the Panthers.
MIKEY NEWSOME: A two-time All-State basketball player for the Panthers. He was a member of the back-to-back 2012-2013 State Championship Basketball teams. Newsome was a member of the first team All-State Class AA Basketball teams in 2012 and first team All-State Class AA Basketball team in 2013.
SETH OOTEN: A 2003 graduate of Tug Valley High, Ooten was a multiple-sport standout athlete for the Panthers. Ooten was a highly gifted and versatile athlete excelling in football, baseball and basketball. He was a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball and was a member of the 2001 Class AA 2nd Team All-State Team in football. He led all West Virginia classes in touchdown passes that season with 21. He was a member of the Panthers 2001 Class AA Boys Basketball State Runner-up team and was a Class AA All-State Team Honorable Mention recipient in both 2001 and 2002. Ooten served as an assistant coach on the first-ever Tug Valley girls’ basketball State Championship team in 2021.
TRISTAN BAILEY SPAULDING: A class of 2004 TVHS Graduate, Spaulding played four years of girls basketball for TVHS and helped lead the Lady Panthers to state tournament appearances in both 2003 and 2004. She was a AA 2nd team All-State Team Selection in girls basketball in 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004. Spaulding was also a member of the 2004 USA Junior National Girls Basketball team.
Tickets for the meet and greet reception and the induction ceremony are $15 and can be purchased by going to the Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum Facebook page. Download the ticket order form and mail it with your check to the address on the form. Tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game must be purchased separately at the gate that evening.
T&K Grocery and Restaurant of Marrowbone Creek is a supporter of this year’s induction ceremony.
For more information, visit the Facebook page or call 606-625-1451.