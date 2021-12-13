The Tug Valley Panther cheerleaders were all smiles and held up four fingers as they won the Class A State Cheerleading Championship for the 4th time in 5 years on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.
The Tug Valley Panther cheerleaders were all smiles and held up four fingers as they won the Class A State Cheerleading Championship for the 4th time in 5 years on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — If you ask the Tug Valley cheerleaders and head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford, last year;s cheer season didn't count.
The Panthers, who were looking to win their fourth consecutive Class A State Title last season, were disqualified from competing in the regional competition last fall due to Mingo County being in the red on the COVID-19 color coded map, which in-turn disqualified them from defending their state title.
Just like that the streak of championships was over due to no fault of their own, as Man was eventually crowned the 2020 Class A State Champions.
Fast forward 12 months and Tug Valley finally proved that last year was indeed a fluke as the Panthers reclaimed their stronghold of the cheer landscape in Class A as they were named the 2021 champions following the competition at the Cam Henderson Center on Saturday.
Man was the state runner-ups.
"I'm so excited, I couldn't have asked for anything better than what these girls put on the floor today," an emotional Wolford said after the win. "Last year was a trying year, it was COVID frightmare. We had practiced and gotten almost there and then the week of the Regionals our county went into the red and they would not let us compete even though we all COVID tested and were negative. So we are just over-the-moon blessed to just have the chance to be here and claim our title back, because there is no doubt in my mind that they would have won last year also."
Tug Valley High School has certified themselves as a cheer dynasty as they now have won eight state championships all coming since 2005. They won three of those titles in Class AA and five in Class A.
Coach Wolford has been a part of five of those championships in total, one in 05 as a cheerleader and the last four as head coach. She was once again assisted this season by Marie White.
Logan competed in the Class AA cheer competition.
Logan coach Alice Akers was named as the WVSSAC's State Coach of the Year.
Robert C. Byrd was the 2A state champs. Bridgeport was the Class AAA state champions.
2021-2022 Tug Valley Panther Cheerleaders
Kacey Brewer-Senior
Sarah Deaton-Senior
Maddie Deskins-Junior
Talena Centerbury-Junior
Cami Thompson-Junior
Maloree Reed-Junior
Tailyn Russell-Sophomore
Natalee Jarvis-Sophomore
Jessica Spaulding-Sophomore
Laura Spaulding-Sophomore
Jaden Starr-Sophomore
Selicity Baisden-Sophomore
Chelsea Perry-Freshman
Kylee Reed-Sophomore
Karissa Davis-Sophomore
Ticaran Hurley-Freshman
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.