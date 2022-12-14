Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Class A No. 7 Tug Valley cruised to a season opening win on Monday night at home against Man as they defeated the Lady Hillbillies 66-31 in what was the first game between the two teams since the 2019-2020 season.

That was the last season that Man High School has fielded a girls’ basketball team as the lady ‘Billies have not had enough interest to field a team the past two years. The last game for Man came on Feb. 22, 2020, against Lincoln County.

