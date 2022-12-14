NAUGATUCK — Class A No. 7 Tug Valley cruised to a season opening win on Monday night at home against Man as they defeated the Lady Hillbillies 66-31 in what was the first game between the two teams since the 2019-2020 season.
That was the last season that Man High School has fielded a girls’ basketball team as the lady ‘Billies have not had enough interest to field a team the past two years. The last game for Man came on Feb. 22, 2020, against Lincoln County.
Longtime Tug Valley head coach Clyde Farley, who has guided Tug Valley to the state tournament the past two seasons, said that he was glad to see the sectional foe field a team again, but his focus was on the development of his young team.
“I’m glad they are starting back but, on our end, we can’t worry about that we’ve got to worry about us, “Farley said. “It’s like we’re starting over in some ways, we’re still a long way to go from where we want to be. But certainly, a step in the right direction.”
The Lady Panthers wielded a full court press to jump out to a commanding lead early in the first quarter as they led Man 20-3 after the first eight minutes, behind a 10-point outburst by freshman Haven Deskins.
Man finally found their footing in the second quarter as Tug Valley pulled out of the press and the ‘Billies saw some shots fall as they achieved a small victory and outscored Tug 14-9 in the quarter to cut the Panther lead to 29-17 at the half.
“It’s been almost three years since we played a game. We have got a lot of work to do obviously, but we’ve got just got keep going one game at a time and we will come around eventually,” Man interim head coach Matt Mayo said. “But I’m proud of the effort they gave. We won the second quarter but then when they adjusted to that defense, we were running in the second half it was just too much to handle.”
Tug Valley came back out reenergized in the third quarter as coach Farley went back to the press and they blew the game wide open with a 21-3 run fueled by 13 Bailee Hall points to take a 52-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Sometimes with a team this young and this inexperienced we are going to have to manufacture some points and certainly that’s my best way of manufacturing points is to press and run, press and run,” coach Farley said.
Tug Valley let their foot off the gas in the final quarter but still outpaced Man 14-8 to pull away for the 25-point win.
The Lady Panthers had a pair of freshmen lead them in scoring in the win as Hall finished a game high 21 points in her first career game while Deskins poured in 15 in her first varsity action.
Sophomore Kenzie Browning, who is the leading returning scorer from the quarter final team a season ago, was next on the scoresheet with 14 points. Browning and Deskins both sank a trio of three-pointers.
Tug Valley had all nine players on the roster see their name end up in the scorebook as Michela Swan scored six points, Aleksah Osborne scored three, seniors Kristen Fields, Kinna Justice, and Haley Gillman each tallied two points, and Brooke Spaulding scored one.
“I saw all kinds of goods stuff tonight,” coach Farley said. “I really saw stuff from everybody we put in. I was really pleased, I thought that third quarter even in the half court that we looked awfully good.”
Man was led in scoring by Jenna Baisden who scored 14 points, including nine in the second quarter. Braylee Thomspon was next for Man with eight points, Jace Baisden chipped in five, while Emilee Dial and Megan McCoy each scored two.
Man is set to play again on Thursday, Dec. 15 in what will be their home opener against Lincoln County. Tug Valley is set to be back in action on Friday, Dec. 16 against Class AA No. 7 Chapmanville in the Summers County Tournament.
Score by Quarters
MHS: 3 14 6 8 — 31
TVHS: 20 9 23 14 — 66
Score
M: Jenna Baisden 14, B. Thompson 8, Jace Baisden 5, M. McCoy2, E. Deel 2
TV: B. Hall 21, H. Deskins 15, K. Browning 14, M. Swan 6, A. Osborne 3, H. Gillman 2, K. Justice 2, K. Fields 2, B. Spaulding 1