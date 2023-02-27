Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK - The Man Lady Hillbillies' season came to an end last Monday night as they traveled to Naugatuck to face Tug Valley in the Class A Region IV Section 2 semifinal, and the Lady Panthers escaped with a 45-34 win.

Tug Valley, who came in at 10th in the final AP poll of the season yesterday, will now go to Glenhayes on Thursday night to take on seventh-ranked Tolsia for the sectional championship.

