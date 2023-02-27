NAUGATUCK - The Man Lady Hillbillies' season came to an end last Monday night as they traveled to Naugatuck to face Tug Valley in the Class A Region IV Section 2 semifinal, and the Lady Panthers escaped with a 45-34 win.
Tug Valley, who came in at 10th in the final AP poll of the season yesterday, will now go to Glenhayes on Thursday night to take on seventh-ranked Tolsia for the sectional championship.
The Lady Panthers led 6-2 with 2:31 left in the first period after a jumper from Haley Gillman. A pair of Kami Anderson free throws with 2.1 seconds left in the quarter helped Man pull to within two at 8-6, and that was the score heading into the second.
Baskets from Megan McCoy and Jenna Baisden put the Lady 'Billies in front 10-8 with 7:20 left in the second frame, but a 9-2 Tug Valley run followed, and the hosts led 17-12 with 4:17 left in the half after a three from Haven Deskins.
A Kinna Justice jumper and a Gillman floater in the final minute gave the Lady Panthers a 21-13 advantage at halftime.
A Baisden three pulled Man to within five at 21-16 with 5:05 left in the third quarter, but Tug Valley proceeded to go on another 9-2 run which was capped off by another Gillman bucket with 12 seconds on the clock to put TVHS ahead 30-18.
Anderson banked in a three with eight tenths of a second left in the stanza, but Tug still led 30-21 heading into the final period.
The Lady Panthers built a 35-22 lead midway through the fourth after a score from Kenzie Browning, but triples from Jace Baisden and Jenna Baisden trimmed Man's deficit to just seven at 35-28 with 2:12 remaining.
A basket from the Lady Billies' Tori Honaker cut Tug Valley's lead to just five at 37-32 with 39 seconds left in the game. Browning, however, hit a pair of foul shots sixteen seconds later to increase their advantage to 39-32.
Anderson knocked down two shots from the charity stripe to make it 39-34 with 14.3 seconds left. Browning was then fouled as part of Man's effort to stop the clock and get the ball back, but a technical foul on the Lady 'Billies ensued.
Browning hit all four free throws from the original foul and the technical, increasing Tug's lead to nine at 43-34 with 12.2 seconds left and icing the game. The Lady Panthers won 45-34.
Browning led Tug Valley with 19 points on the night. Deskins scored nine points for the Lady Panthers while hitting three shots from downtown. Gillman added eight points while Bailee Hall scored seven, and Justice scored two.
For Man, Anderson and Jenna Baisden led the way with nine points each. Honaker tallied seven points, Jace Baisden added five and McCoy contributed four.
Lady 'Billies head coach Brad Copeland was proud of his team's effort despite the loss on Monday night.
"You do not out-fight and out-try this team," Copeland said. "They have it inside of them to want to be better, and they go out and give everything they got. I can't say enough about their effort."
Man finished 5-14 this season, which was the first year the Lady 'Billies have had a basketball team since the 2019-2020 campaign.
The fact that this particular Man girls team, the school's first in three years, featured such a hard-working group of players has to lay a good foundation for the program going forward. Copeland agreed.
"My seniors haven't played since they were freshmen," Copeland said. "They haven't been able to be on the floor. So, yeah. Coming out here after that long layover and still being able to give the effort they give and, Tori Honaker, Kami Anderson, any team in this state would be lucky to have them. They're wonderful players, and they're better people. I'm very excited to see what happens with them down their life."
The Man girls basketball team may have returned from a three-year hiatus, but Copeland still knows that work has to be done in order to build a great program.
"We can't just build a program in one year," Copeland said. "It takes steps. We have to take by steps. Do this thing right, do these things right, do these things right, and we'll get there eventually. As long as we can keep the mentality that we want to get better, then we'll get there."
"We can't just get it all at one time." Copeland continued. "There's certain things we have to get better at, and they know it. I told them that they need to be proud of the strides and steps that they took this season. Losing a game like this, it ought to fuel them to be able to try to be better next year."