NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley High School football program has became one of the most consistent small school programs in the Mountain State over the course of the past decade as they have qualified for the playoffs eight times since 2010 and in six of the past seven seasons.
After finishing 3-0 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and being eliminated from the Class A playoffs due to the COVID-19 map, the Panthers are anxious to make another run towards a postseason berth.
Third year head coach Hady Ford, who has guided TVHS to the postseason in each of his first two seasons in Naugatuck, says his young team may go through some growing pains in 2021 but he still thinks they have the talent to produce a playoff worthy season.
“We’ve got a lot more kids out this year, but the down side to that is a lot of those kids are still young,” Ford said. “We have 16 freshman and quite a few guys that haven’t played much football or haven’t played since middle school. So we’re still pretty young and inexperienced so we’ll have those challenges to work through, but overall I think the talent and potential is still there.”
The Panthers lost seven senior starters from a season ago, but none of those seven will be harder to replace than two-time First Team All-State selection Caleb May.
May has been one of the top players in Class A each of the past two seasons and finished the shortened 2020 with 15 catches 283 yards and five receiving touchdowns in only three games.
Playing a full schedule during his All-State junior season, May caught 76 passes for 1,230 yards and 17 receiving scores.
”It’s going to be tough to replace a guy like Caleb May, I mean it is what it is there. He was an incredible player,” Ford said. “But I feel like we’ve got three or four receivers who will be able to step up and help to fill that hole for us.”
Belfry transfer Tanner Urconis has enrolled at Tug Valley for his junior season and is expected to see plenty of targets on the outside, as is seniors Nick Alley and Alex Vance. Vance is playing football for the first time in his life and Alley joined the team after not playing the past couple of seasons.
Ford said that he is also going to expect a lot more on the offensive side out of senior Ethan Colegrove who has seen time at tight end, h-back, and wide receiver the past two seasons. Colegrove, who stands at 6’5”, 250 lbs., is going to be a big target for Panther quarterbacks this season.
Another key returning piece who coach ford expects to have a breakout season in 2021 in senior athlete Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk. What Kirk lacks in size coming in at 5’6”, 160 lbs. he makes up in grit and toughness as he has proved over the past two seasons taking him down is no easy task.
Ford said that Kirk will be making the transition to running back this season which he feels is his more natural position.
“With Boo Boo (Kirk) being at runner back this year I feel like he could have a crazy year if he works at it,” Ford said. “He’s played a lot of receiver for us the past two years and he’s moved back to the running back role this year and I think that fits him better. With his speed and quickness he’s going to be a matchup nightmare for linebacker. I really feel like he can blow it up for us this year.”
After the graduation of 2020 quarterback Joby Sorrell the Panthers will also be tasked with finding a new quarterback for this year.
Ford said that the QB competition in the early part of practice was between sophomore Buddy Marcum and freshman Elijah Fluty. Ford said that to Marcum had a slight nod over Fluty at this point to begin the season under center in week one.
Up front on the offensive line the Panthers return what is their most experienced unit as they only lost one starter from a senior ago in the form of center Shane Russell.
Senior linemen Caleb Jude, Cody Farmer, Lewis Marcum, and Kyle Hodge will all be suiting up for their final season in silver-and-black.
Defensively, Ford said the Panthers were still filling in the pieces and trying to figure out who will fit where on that side of the ball.
“We’ve got a lot of athleticism on that side of the ball but again a lot of inexperience,” Ford said. “We may be starting three freshman on defense. That will be tough starting off especially with a team like Shady Spring in game one...but we’ve got a good mix of older guys around them, so hopefully with that combination we will be ready to go by game one.”
Ford said that Colegrove will once again be an anchor for them defensively after he garnered an All-State Honorable Mention nod as a junior.
“There’s nobody in all of Class A that can contain Ethan and maybe even in the entire state,” Ford said. “Last year he really came into his own on that side of the ball for us and I expect him to have an even bigger year this season. The sky is really the limit for him.”
The Panthers will play a tough 10-game schedule in the new season after being held to only three games a season ago. Familiar faces on the schedule are local rivals Tolsia and Man as well as Class A foes Sherman, Van, and Mount View.
Tug Valley plays two Class AA opponents in the form of Westside and Shady Spring to begin the season and also plays three out of state teams as they host Symmes Valley (Ohio) and Hurley (Va.) and travel to Phelps (Ky.) in three consecutive weeks.
“We’ve got a tough enough schedule this year to where if we don’t play, any of them can beat us. We don’t have any cupcake games out there so it’s either we come to play or we can go home with a loss,” Ford said.
When looking at expectations for this team, the third-year coach said that the season’s success will be determined by the willingness of the players to put in the necessary work.
“Us coaches we’ve talked about it and this could really be a 10-0 year or it could be a 3-7 year. It really depends on how these guys work, how they take practices and take games and how much they improve from week to week,” Ford said. “The two previous years I’ve been here we’ve made drastic improvements throughout the year. If this team can stay on that same stride and make those same improvements throughout the year then we can be really good.”
Coach Ford will be assisted in 2021 by coaches Gideon Jarvis, Noah Lucas, and Gabriel Varney while Joey Carey will once again serve as trainer.