NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers were playing their best basketball at the end of last season, as they ran through sectional play and then defeated Parkersburg Catholic 41-38 to secure the school’s 14th state tournament berth.
The Panthers never got the chance to play under those bright lights of the Charleston Civic Center however as immediately following the Panthers win against the Crusaders the boys’ and girls’ state tournaments were shut down by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice due to fears of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tournaments were never played.
Now with high school basketball season ready to resume in the Mountain State for the first time since last March, longtime TVHS head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson hopes his team will use that as motivation to make a return trip to Charleston this season.
“We felt pretty good about how we were playing as a team after we won that Regional game last year, then the postseason got shut down and we never got to play again,” coach Thompson said. “My hope is that the kids have kind of used that as fuel to the flame put in the work in the offseason and make a run back to Charleston this year.”
The Panthers return their top five scorers from a season ago and six of their top seven players overall as, who will all be upperclassmen this season.
“All these guys have played together for awhile and now see what it takes to win a sectional and a regional tournament and get to Charleston, even though they didn’t get to play,” Thompson said. “And the good news for us is we got Caleb May coming back, and I expect him to be one of the top players in the state this season.”
May was named to the First Team All-State team last season by the WV Sportswriters Association after he averaged 17 points and five assists per ball game.
May was also named First Team All-State on the gridiron each of the past two seasons and will once again be running the point for the Panthers as the offense will run through him, according to Thompson.
Four total players who averaged double figures will be returning as junior big man Ethan Colegrove (13 ppg) as well as fellow seniors Ian Reed (11ppg) and Easton Davis (10 ppg) will also be back alongside May.
“Ethan and Easton are both going to be strong for us on the inside again, Thompson said. “Ethan has lost some weight and looks really good. Easton looks like he has grown an inch and I really expect big things out of Ian this year.”
“Rabbit” also expects big contributions this season from senior guards Joby Sorrell (5 ppg) and Justin Hall (3 ppg). Both started several games for TVHS a season ago and proved to be solid three-point threats shooting over 50 percent from behind the arc on the season.
The Panthers did lose to players who contributed valuable minutes last season and were expected to do so again this season in juniors Zach Savage (4 ppg) and 6’6” forward Matt Linville (3 ppg, 1bpg).
Savage transferred to nearby Belfry High School back during football season to play for the Pirates while Linville moved across the river to Martin County and will play for the Cardinals.
“After losing those guys we’re going to have some develop some depth early in the year besides the core guys we already have returning,” coach Thompson said. “I’m hoping that maybe a guy like Kobe Smith, Jonathan Wagoner or somebody else can step up and earn some minutes for us. We’ve got to develop us some depth.”
Smith will be a junior this season for Tug Valley while Wagoner is a sophomore this year and both saw action on the junior varsity team last season.
The Panthers will once again be playing as a member of Class A this season but the outlook of the hoops landscape across the state will look different than ever before, as the WVSSAC is entering a two-year trial of a new four-class system for boys’ and girls’ basketball only.
Several of the state’s private schools, who have dominated Class A winning all but three of the classes state titles since 2002, will no longer be competing in the state’s smallest class.
Charleston Catholic, Huntington St. Joe, and Parkersburg Catholic were all moved up to Class AA while Wheeling Central Catholic, Clarksburg Notre Dame, and Trinity all made the decision to compete in Class AAA.
Coach Thompson discussed the new four-class system and what it meant for the Panthers this season.
“I think its more fairly even now because with the exception of two or three teams that are in a big city most of the teams in Class A are from rural areas,” Thompson said. “Single A got watered down a little bit as a whole, but I honestly think our section is one of the toughest if not the toughest in Class A.”
The Panthers are a member of Region IV Section I and are joined in the section by rival Tolsia, Sherman, Van, and Man, who made the drop down from Class AA last season.
Both the Hillbillies and the Rebels are expected to have strong teams within the section this season as they each return several contributors from their teams a year ago.
Thompson said that the team’s schedule for the 2021 season is still being finalized but that they currently have 16 scheduled games set in place.
Tug Valley is scheduled to play home-and-homes with local rivals Mingo Central and Tolsia, as well as Westside and Class A foes Greater Beckley Christian and Greenbrier West.
The Panthers will make the return trip to Williamstown this season after the Jackets came to Naugatuck last season. Williamstown moved up to Class AA after the re-classifications but was the No. 1 seed in last year’s Class A State Tournament and was scheduled to play Tug Valley in the state quarterfinals before the tournament was cancelled.
TVHS will also play Webster County in the Little General Shootout at WV State and in the annual Hatfield and McCoy Shootout.
Coach Thompson will be reunited on the sidelines once again this season with former Williamson head coach Curt Fletcher, who joined the Tug Valley staff as an assistant prior to last season. Thompson was an assistant for Williamson when Fletcher was the head coach of the Wolfpack and led to the Class A title in 2001.
They will be joined on the sidelines by longtime Tug Valley assistant coach and former TVHS player Tyler Hodge, former Lenore standout Ronnie Blankenship, and David “Moose” Ledger. Dr. Jerry Mounts, Oddie Farley, and Bill Watson will once again be keeping the stats.