man at tug girls-1.JPG
Man coach Matt Mayo talks with the Lady 'Billies during a timeout earlier this season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

MAN – Tug Valley secured a season sweep over sectional foe Man on Monday night as they topped the Lady Hillbillies by a final of 41-21 inside the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.

Tug Valley jumped out to a quick lead over the ‘Billies as they had a 12-4 advantage after the first eight minutes of play thanks in part to a pair of treys from freshman Haven Deskins.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

