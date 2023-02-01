MAN – Tug Valley secured a season sweep over sectional foe Man on Monday night as they topped the Lady Hillbillies by a final of 41-21 inside the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Tug Valley jumped out to a quick lead over the ‘Billies as they had a 12-4 advantage after the first eight minutes of play thanks in part to a pair of treys from freshman Haven Deskins.
The Lady ‘Billies made it tough on the No. 8 ranked Lady Panthers as they outscored them 11-7 in the second quarter to make it a four-point game going into the half with Tug ahead 19-15.
Jenna Baisden tossed in six points and Braylee Thompson drained a three-pointer to help Man cut into the deficit.
Tug Valley tightened things up immensely on the defensive end in the second half as they held Man to only six points total for the third and fourth quarters. The Panthers outscored the ‘Billies 9-4 in the second quarter to take a 28-19 lead and then blew the game open by outpacing them 13-2 in the fourth.
Sophomore point guard Kenzie Browning led Tug Valley with a game high 19 points in the win while also grabbing down eight rebounds and four steals.
Freshman Bailee Hall narrowly missed a double-double with eight point, 15 rebounds, and three steals while fellow freshman Haven Deskins followed her with six points and four steals.
Haley Gillman added four points off the bench for coach Clyde Farley’s club while Kinna Justice and Kristen Fields each scored two.
Jenna Baisden paced Man as she had a team high 12 points. Thompson was next with three points while Megan McCoy, Kami Anderson, and Jace Baisden each scored two.
The Lady Panthers improved their record to 7-5 on the season with the win as they inch their way towards sectional play.
Tug Valley will next play on Monday. Jan 30 at Martin County and then will have another week off before playing on Monday, Dec. 6 against Ravenswood in the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State University. That game will tip at 10 a.m.
Man fell to 3-9 with the loss. They are back in action on Monday, Dec. 6 at home against River View.
Score by Quarters
TVHS: 12 7 9 13 – 41
THS: 4 11 4 2 – 21
Scoring
TV: K. Browning 19, B. Hall 8, H. Deskins 6, H. Gillman 4, K. Justice 2, K. Fields 2
T: Jenna Baisden 12, B. Thompson 3, Jace Baisden 2, M. McCoy 2, K. Anderson 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.