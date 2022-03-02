LOGAN – The Road to Charleston got even closer for Tug Valley.
The Tug Valley High School girls' basketball team inched one step closer to the state tournament with Thursday's 51-40 victory over rival Tolsia in the Class A Region IV Section 1 championship game at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Tug Valley, the top seed and ranked No. 8 in the state, improved to 16-5 and is slated to host Calhoun County in next Wednesday's Class A Region IV co-final for the right to make it back to Charleston. Calhoun lost to Gilmer County, 71-67, on Thursday night.
Tug Valley, the defending Class A state champions and the top seed, advanced to the finals by blasting Van, 76-29, in the sectional opener on Monday at Logan.
No. 3-ranked and second-seeded Tolsia dropped to 15-6 with the loss but are still alive as well.
The Lady Rebels can still make it to the state tournament, but will have to travel to Gilmer County next Wednesday in the other regional co-final.
Tolsia had advanced to Thursday's finals after pounding on Sherman, 67-28, in Monday's sectional game.
The Lady Panthers are on a roll, upping their winning streak to 13 games. Tug's last loss was way back on Jan. 13 in a 76-66 defeat to Lawrence County, Ky.
Audrey Evans led Tug Valley's balanced attack with 16 points. Kenzie Browning had 12, Kaylea Baisden 11 and Autumn Hall 10.
The Lady Rebels were paced by Autumn Block and Kerigan Salmons, who tossed in 16 and 10 points respectively.
Tug Valley is hoping history repeats itself next week with and opportunity to secure a state tourney bid on its home floor back in Naugatuck.
“I'm proud of my team,” Tug Valley coach Clyde Farley said. “It's a good win and we'll take it. It was a little bit ugly at times. This is the fourth straight year we've beaten them in the section. We're on a roll. We started off slow this year but when we started starting number 12 (Browning) our fortunues changed. We're coming off last year's state championship and we lost two seniors with 2,000 points and 2,000 rebounds and we've had to find our way. We're playing some good ball right now.”
Tug Valley led by as many as 12 points, but Tolsia kept nipping at the Lady Panthers' heels. The game was not put away until late in the fourth quarter.
Tolsia trailed just 39-34 with 6:01 left after a 3 by Lynndsey Cassell. The Rebels trimmed it back to 42-37 with 3:02 to go after Block's long-range trey.
“It seemed like we were one stop away or one shot away,” said Tolsia Coach Ric Morrone, now 453-240 in his 29-year career. “We struggled a little bit there with the free throws. It was a two possession game. We got it down to five points at one point. We fought hard and that's all that you can do. Tug Valley is a great team. Give them credit. I thought that they hit shots. I thought that we played well defensively. With the way that they are scoring points, we were able to hold them down to 51 points. If you had told me before the game I would have took it.”
The Lady Panthers jumped out on top 7-0 early and led 13-10 after one.
Tolsia took a one point lead briefly, but Tug then countered with a 9-0 run to grab a 22-14 lead. The run was fueled by a pair of 3s by Evans.
TVHS led 29-20 at the half and 39-29 after three.
Tug Valley beat Tolsia in the sectional title game for the second straight year. The two teams did not meet during the regular season. The Lady Panthers also eliminated the Lady Rebels in the sectional semifinals in 2019 and 2020.
Morrone said his team knows it's not over.
“We showed a lot of heart tonight and we're still moving on next week,” he said. “We're still alive. We go to Gilmer County. Last year, we had to go to Calhoun County and we played great. We were down only three in the fourth quarter. The road trip will be tough but we're still alive. One more win and we're in Charleston. Our goals haven't changed. We just have to get there in a bit of a different way.”