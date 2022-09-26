NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley volleyball squad picked up a pair of wins in a tri-match with Logan and Man on Monday, Sept. 19, inside the TVHS Gymnasium.
The Lady Panthers swept the Lady ‘Billies 2 sets to 0 as they won the opening set 25-14 and then took the second set 25-17.
Kauai Messer and Mandi Milum led the way for Tug Valley in service aces as they had five each while freshman Haven Deskins had two.
Milum, Makenzie Browning and Bailee Hall each had one kill each while Milum had three blocks defensively while Messer, Browning, Hall and Andrea Newsome had two each.
Newsome, a senior captain, led the way with four assists while Messer had one.
In the win over Logan the Lady Panthers had to go to come back and win the final two sets to top the Lady Wildcats. Logan won the first set 24-19 and then Tug took the second set 25-21 and clinched the win taking the final set 25-19.
Hall, a freshman, led the Panthers with six kills in the win while Milum was next with five, Browning had two, and Deskins had one.
Browning and Milum paced the Panthers in service aces with three apiece while Hall had two and Messer had one. Newsome had a game high 10 assists while Messer had four.
Deskins led with four tipped balls defensively while Newsome and Browning had three each, Hall had two, and Messer and Jayden McMillion had one.
Tug Valley enters the week with a 6-6 record on the season and will be back in action on Oct. 4 when they go to Logan.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.