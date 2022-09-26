Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley volleyball squad picked up a pair of wins in a tri-match with Logan and Man on Monday, Sept. 19, inside the TVHS Gymnasium.

The Lady Panthers swept the Lady ‘Billies 2 sets to 0 as they won the opening set 25-14 and then took the second set 25-17.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

