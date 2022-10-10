Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers earned two more wins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, as they swept a pair of games in a tri-match with Logan and Man.

The Lady Panthers won the first match against Man 2-0 as they won each set by the same 25-17 score.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you