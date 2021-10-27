CHAPMANVILLE – Brad Napier has taken his Chapmanville Regional High School boys' basketball team to many out-of-state tournaments over the years.
Napier, the Tigers' eighth-year coach, has taken his team to Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Last year was the exception as Chapmanville stayed put in the delayed and abbreviated 2021 basketball season.
This season, however, the Tigers will be hitting the road again as Chapmanville is scheduled to take part in a pair of Tennessee basketball tournaments.
The first is set for Dec. 20 as Chapmanville is scheduled to play in the one-day Dobyns Bennett Classic in Kingsport, Tenn.
Then a little more than a week later over the Christmas holidays, Chapmanville is slated to play in the King of the Smokies Tournament, set for Dec. 28-30 at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Two other tournaments – both at home – highlight Chapmanville's 2021-22 basketball schedule.
The first one is the season-opening Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament, set for Dec. 10-11 at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The four-team tournament has been a yearly staple at Chapmanville for many years. The tourney, normally played over Christmas break, has been moved up a couple of weeks this season. The Bob Runyon tourney was not played during the 2021 season.
Chapmanville is also set to host the Country Roads Classic, slated for Jan. 20-22.
The Tigers are coming off last year's 9-7 season which saw Chapmanville reach the Class AA state semifinals. CRHS beat Clay County, 46-38, in the first round of the 2A state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, then lost 55-41 to Williamstown in the state semifinals, leaving the Tigers short of the state championship game.
The Tigers had won back-to-back 2A state titles in 2018 and 2019 and were 22-2 and ranked No. 1 in the state in 2020 before the season was ended early.
The Tigers won last year's sectional title with a 53-42 win over Liberty-Raleigh, then were crowned regional co-champions with a 53-40 victory over the Wyoming East Warriors.
Chapmanville is set to play Wyoming East this season in a home-and-away series. The Tigers also have a non-conference match-up with Huntington St. Joe this year.
Cardinal Conference games against Logan, Scott, Wayne, Nitro, Poca, Herbert Hoover, Winfield and Sissonville are also on the slate.
Several top Tigers are back this season, including 6-foot-5 junior Brody Dalton, who averaged 15 points a game a year ago and was voted Class AA All-State Second Team by the media.
Also back for CRHS is guard Isaiah Smith, who checked in at 10 points a game last year and was named Honorable Mention All-State.
Zion Blevins, Devon Workman and others are also returning for CRHS. Both were Honorable Mention All-Conference a year ago. Dalton was a First-Team All-Cardinal pick a year ago, while Smith was also Honorable Mention.
This is the last year of the WVSSAC's pilot four-class system.
Beginning with the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball nationwide.
While a proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock be used was not approved, it allows for each state's association to decide for themselves.
–
2021-22 Chapmanville Regional High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule:
Dec. 10: vs. TBA (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), TBA
Dec. 11: vs. TBA (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), TBA
Dec. 16: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Dec. 20: vs. TBA (at Dobyns Bennett Classic, Kingsport, Tenn.), TBA
Dec. 28: vs. TBA (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), TBA
Dec. 29: vs. TBA (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), TBA
Dec. 30: vs. TBA (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), TBA
Jan. 4: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
Jan. 7: *Logan, 7 p.m.
Jan. 11: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: vs. TBA (Country Roads Classic), TBA
Jan. 22: vs. TBA (Country Roads Classic), TBA
Jan. 25: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: Huntington St. Joe, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game