HUNTINGTON — In what was expected to be a defensive fight, UAB coach Bill Clark elected to go after the win with the game on the line.
It led to a Conference USA title for the Blazers in their trip to Huntington.
UAB wide receiver Trea Shropshire caught a 71-yard touchdown pass with 4:02 left, capping a day in which he set a career high with 180 receiving yards, to help the Blazers earn a 22-13 win over Marshall in Friday night’s Conference USA Championship at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“Unfortunately, we just didn’t play well enough as a football team to win this game,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “Offensively, we didn’t do a good job in the first half at all. We’ve got to play better. UAB did a nice job defensively and were able to run the ball offensively and win the time of possession.”
The win gave UAB (6-3) its second Conference USA title in three seasons.
Shropshire’s touchdown was part of a balanced UAB offense that racked up 468 yards and more than 200 yards rushing and passing against a Marshall defense that came in as one of the nation’s top units overall.
Marshall (7-2) dropped its second straight game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and fell to 7-2 overall.
Shropshire’s touchdown reception came on a third-and-6 play and was part of an exciting fourth quarter that saw both teams come to life after a defensive battle early.
The pass came from quarterback Tyler Johnston, who led the Blazers to their second Conference USA title in three years. Johnston finished 12 of 22 for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
The combination of Johnston and UAB running back Spencer Brown gave the Blazers a time of possession advantage in which they had the ball for 41:26 of 60 minutes in the game.
Brown rushed for 149 yards on 30 carries while passing 4,000 rushing yards in his career with the Blazers.
Still, the game was in the balance until Shropshire’s late touchdown.
After UAB field goal kicker Matt Quinn gave UAB a 15-7 lead with a career-long 48-yard field goal with 5:55 left, Marshall’s Grant Wells connected with Xavier Gaines on a 70-yard touchdown pass that pulled the Herd within 15-13 with 5:38 remaining.
“That one-play touchdown really helped us with momentum, but we just couldn’t capitalize,” Wells said.
However, the two-point conversion pass to Devin Miller fell incomplete, which left the Herd chasing.
UAB looked like it would run away with the title, dominating on both sides early in the contest. However, a fumble by Johnston at midfield gave the Herd a breath after the team appeared lifeless.
Johnston tried to execute a play-action fake, but lost the handle on the football, which Marshall linebacker Eli Neal recovered to give Marshall a spark.
“The thing about this team is that we’re a bunch of fighters,” Neal said.
Soon after, Wells completed a pass to Artie Henry — his first completion of the game coming in the third quarter — and Marshall got a run by Brenden Knox to set up another Wells-to-Henry connection from seven yards to get the Herd on the board and cut UAB’s lead to 9-7.
The experience factor at quarterback showed Friday night, with Wells playing in his first Conference USA Championship, while Johnston made his third consecutive appearance in the game.
Following Marshall’s scoring drive, Johnston answered back, leading the Blazers on a 10-play drive that ended with a Quinn field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter, which steadied the ship and built the UAB lead to 12-7.
While Johnston made several critical throws to continue drives in the contest, Wells never got into a rhythm against the Blazers’ defense.
Wells did not complete a pass in the first half, misfiring on all 10 attempts, which led to Gaines coming in at quarterback to try to jumpstart the offense.
“It was inexcusable, the performance I put on in the first half,” Wells said.
Gaines got a pair of first downs with his legs, but his lone pass attempt went for an interception just before halftime.
Wells found his groove a bit in the second half, connecting on eight of his 13 attempts following halftime, but the first-half hole was too tough for the Herd to climb out of.
Now, Marshall awaits word of its bowl destination, which should come by at least Sunday afternoon. It could come earlier, depending on other action Saturday.