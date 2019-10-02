MAN — One game at a time.
It may sound cliche but that’s how the Man High School football is taking things.
After five straight wins to open the season Man (5-0) finds itself in a matchup against winless Lincoln County (0-5) on Friday night for the annual Man High School Homecoming Game.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
The Hillbillies, ranked No. 5 in the state last week in the Class AA ratings, are positioning themselves for a playoff berth.
Man, a 63-14 winner at home over River View last week, hasn’t made it to the post-season in four years.
“We’re looking forward to each week now,” veteran Man coach Harvey Arms said. “We just have to make sure that we don’t look ahead. So far our kids have been focused and have played well each week. We just need to keep it going. Hopefully we can get the job done again on Friday night.”
Lincoln County is coming off last week’s 33-19 loss at Oak Hill. The Panthers have been shut out three times this season in losses to Shady Spring (31-0), Tolsia (24-0) and Point Pleasant (36-0). The other defeat was a Week 2 setback at Roane County in a 39-22 loss.
Oak Hill led just 25-19 last week after three quarters but then scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to finish off the Panthers.
Isaiah Smith scored on a 7-yard TD run for LCHS last week. QB Nolan Shimp also tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Austin Parsons. David Turner also kicked a 21-yard field goal for Lincoln County. Gabe Bates also scored on a two-point conversion pass from Shimp.
Arms said Man is not looking past the Panthers.
“You have to prepare for every game but it’s more about what we do than what they do,” he said. “We have to play our game and get our things going well with no mistakes and no penalties. You can never let down and look at records, just look at the NFL on any given Sunday, you have to be prepared.”
Arms said Lincoln County was able to move the ball earlier in the season in its loss to powerhouse Point Pleasant despite not scoring a single point.
“We have tape of them in the Point Pleasant game and from what we saw they didn’t score but they are able to move the ball pretty well,” he said. “They run and threw the ball both pretty well. I’m surprised they didn’t score as well as they moved the ball against Point Pleasant, a team that usually has a good defense.”
The Billies are hoping to finish in the top eight at get a home playoff game but many tough games are still to come.
After the LCHS game, Man travels to Class A Tug Valley on Oct. 11, then hosts Wyoming East the next week.
The big game ahead is a Oct. 25 showdown at Point Pleasant in a contest which will be televised on WCHS-TV as part of the channel’s Friday Night Rivals Series. After an open date on Nov. 1, Man closes out the season at Chapmanville on Nov. 8.
“We look at the rankings every Tuesday to see how we stand. There’s a lot of good Double-A teams we know that,” Arms said. “We have to keep winning week by week if we want to stay into the top 16 and maybe the top eight if we want to get a home game. It’s nice to get to play at home and not have to make a big trip.”
Man is led by senior quarterback Caleb Milton who has completed 26 of 49 passes this season for 645 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Freshman Josh Moody leads Man’s balanced ground game with 23 carries for 372 yards and seven touchdowns.
Zack Frye has 178 yards on 28 carries and four TDs. Cameron Frye has 165 yards on 24 attempts and two scores. Milton has ran with the ball 17 times for 159 yards and four TDs. Nick Plumley has 152 yards on 21 carries and three scores.
Quentin Moody has eight catches forr 271 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Sam Milton has reeled in eight passes for 230 yards and two scores. Cameron Frye has seven grabs for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Erick Grimmett, Plumley, Sam Milton, Zack Frye, Brock Muncy, Quentin Moody, Jeremiah Harless and Colton Frye are among Man’s statistical leaders on defense.
Quentin Moody and Josh Moody each have a pair of interceptions.