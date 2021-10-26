HARTS – The Harts Middle School football team has been a dominating force this season.
That dominance continued on Thursday night at the Harts Middle School football field as the host Harts Lions destroyed Duval, 48-0, in the Boone Lincoln Conference semifinals.
The win moves Harts (7-0) into this Thursday night's conference championship game against Guyan Valley, a team it beat 52-0 during the regular season.
The game is scheduled to be played at Chapmanville's Tiger Stadium with a kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.
Harts has allowed just 20 points all season, including five shutouts.
The Lions have amassed a total of 300 points.
Harts coach Andy Bender said his team has been outstanding all year.
"This group of eighth-graders have been together since sixth grade,” Bender said. “It's the first group out of the four years that didn't have a connection to the old Harts programs so we got to break them in with our system. They have worked hard and get better everyday. As a coach they have been a blessing. Before 2018 Harts has had no success in this sport. Now these young men have a chance to repeat a championship since winning it in 2020 over Guyan 22-20.”
Wesley Watts led Harts on Thursday against Duval as he rolled up 128 yards rushing on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns. He also intercepted a pass for a score on defense.
Jeremy Collins had 103 yards on the ground on eight carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Ehvin Strange finished with nine carries for 78 yards and one TD.
Benji Adkins was 1 of 1 passing for 12 yards and a TD – a pass to Brackston Kirk. Adkins also scored on a trio of 2-point conversions.
Dawson Adkins also scored a touchdown for Harts.
The Lions were led on defense by Jon Stevin Hoosier, who had 11 solo tackles, two assists and a sack.
Dawson Adkins and Josh Porter each had eight solos and three assists.
Hayden Watts contributed six solos and three assists.
Benji Adkins and Collins both had six solo tackles and two assists.
Harts led 16-0 after one quarter, 32-0 at the half and 40-0 after three.
The Lions had just beaten Duval, 58-0, on Oct. 14 in the regular season finale.
Harts opened the season with a 28-0 win over Williamson on Sept. 2, then defeated Sherman (28-6) on Sept. 16.
The Lions followed that up with a 38-0 win over Valley Fayette on Sept. 23.
Harts then blanked Guyan Valley on Sept. 30 before beating Chapmanville 48-14 on Oct. 7 on the road.
Austin Adkins leads the Lions this season with 1,028 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.
“He never touched the ball after halftime this season,” Coach Bender said.
Harts quarterback Brayden Strange was 18 of 27 passing for 412 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception.
Collins has rolled up 675 yards this season and has scored 11 touchdowns.
Wesley Watts has 484 yards rushing and seven scores.
Dawson Adkins has another 207 yards on the ground and four touchdowns this fall.
Strange and Benji Adkins both have two scores on the season.
Dawson Adkins and Hoosier lead the Harts defense with 56 tackles each this season.
Hayden Watts follows right behind with 47 tackles.
Bender said the future is bright for Harts football.
“Taking this job in 2018 I was told how hard it was gonna be as Harts is a historically rich basketball school with no success in football,” he said. “But it has been the opposite with great community support and kids buying into our program year in and year out we have found success very fast winning the schools first title in 2020. I have been blessed with some amazing athletes and fantastic support staff with David Wiley, Nicholas Blair and Bradley Vance. This is my home community and i couldn't be any more proud of what these kids have done not only for this program but for our small community and I hope that continues over to CRHS as that was our number one goal, was to become a true feeder school."
MAN 20, MADISON 6: Coach Tootie Carter and the Man Middle School football team closed out its season at 5-1 win a 20-6 win at Madison on Thursday night.
No information was available on the game.
HURRICANE 44, LOGAN 14: The Logan Middle School football team fell 44-14 at Hurricane on Thursday night, ending its season with a 1-7 record.
LMS jumped on top 6-0 on the first play of the game as QB Adam Baisden took it to the house on a 60-yard TD run.
Hurricane (8-0) then was able to dominate the rest of the way.
“Running Backs Preston Kovach and Caden Justice also had some nice runs against probably the biggest front we’ve played against this year,” Timberwolves' coach Brandon Adkins said. “Hurricane is 8-0 now but our guys battled hard. At one point in the game we had four sixth-graders in the game against the No. 1 team in the conference. Our youngsters didn’t blink. I’m very excited about that group.”
Sixth-grader Zo Murphy also ran in 35 yard TD for Logan and seventh-grader Caleb Johnson also scored on a 2-point conversion play.
CMS VS. GEORGE WASHINGTON PPD: The Chapmanville Middle School football team's regular season finale game at George Washington Middle School at Thursday night was canceled due to COVID issues, CMS coach Martin Browning said.
The Tigers closed out the 2021 season with a 4-2 record.
“The COVID bug ended our season,” Browning said. “Our boys safety is the the number one priority. I told them I would rather see them years down the road and know they are safe than to play the game and spread the COVID. I had 31 great boys and six water girls and three other coaches I’m responsible for each day. We had a great year going 4-2. We are looking forward to next year. We have about seven starters returning. I can’t say enough what a great bunch of young men and water girls we have.”