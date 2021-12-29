LOGAN — The Logan High School girls’ basketball team is on a roll and all roads look to be open to Charleston.
The Lady Cats, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AAA, improved to 7-0 on the season with Thursday night’s convincing 72-36 victory over winless Scott at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Logan, a Class AAA semifinalist in last season’s state tournament, have won 11 out its last 12 games dating back to last season.
Scott dropped to 0-7 on the season with the defeat.
Peyton Ilderton paced the Lady Cats with a game-high 33 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers on the evening. Natalie Blankenship also broke into double digits in scoring with 12 points.
Gracie Ferrell and Haven Tomblin each tossed in 11 points to lead Scott.
Logan started out very slowly, trailing 3-2 early and leading just 4-3 three minutes into the game.
The Lady Cats then turned up the defensive pressure, suffocating Scott with a relentless three-quarters court press and forcing numerous turnovers.
Many of those were cashed in on the offensive end with easy transition buckets.
Meanwhile, Scott had trouble finding the mark.
Logan led 18-5 after one quarter and never looked back, going on a 15-0 run to start the second quarter to go up 33-5.
The lead was 41-12 at the half and Logan coasted the rest of the way.
“Our shooting percentage wasn’t really that high in the first half but we scored 41 points,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “We try to get to 50 percent. We make layups and we get there. But when you are up 41-12 at the half you can’t complain about that. Our defense is outstanding. We pressured them but in the second half we didn’t. I didn’t want it to get ugly and get stale defensively but they hit some shots in the second half.”
Logan held a commanding 55-22 advantage after three and led by as many as 38 points at 61-23 early in the fourth quarter.
Gertz then took out his starters and brought in his second unit.
Moments later, he surprisingly brought back in Ilderton and some of the other starters.
Logan’s starters scored a few buckets and Gertz soon took them back out again and emptied his bench.
“I was not unhappy with my kids,” Gertz said. “We were struggling with the ball and he’s got to work on stuff too.”
Scott coach Kevin Harper was asked if he was surprised Logan put its starters back on the court in the fourth quarter and leading by more than 30 points.
“Not surprised at all,” Harper said.
Harper was then asked flat out if he thought Logan was padding the final margin.
“I don’t have any comment on that,” Harper said.
Six other Logan players reached the scorebooks.
Bam Mosby tallied nine points on the night, while Halle Crouse pitched in seven, and Abbie Myers four off the bench. Addy Amick, Emma Elkins and Payton Butcher all had three points.
Freshman Kelsey Harper, the coach’s daughter, added six points for Scott. Jenna Butcher netted five, Shea Miller two and Brooke Ball one.
“We’ve been going through a rough stretch. That’s about the same way that we’ve been playing,” Coach Harper said. “We can’t put four quarters together. We’re having mental lapses when the pressure is put on us and we’re turning the ball over. We have to figure out a way to fix it. The only thing that we can do is go up and get better. It’s a marathon and it’s not a sprint. We have to work every day and get better toward the end of the season.”
The Lady Hawks had previously lost 63-38 on Dec 18 to Chesapeake, Ohio.
Scott had fallen 76-46 on Dec 16 at Lincoln County and took a 58-44 defeat at the hands of Mingo Central on Dec. 13 at home.
Scott is scheduled to return to action after Christmas on Dec. 30 at Class AAAA South Charleston. The Lady Hawks then are off until Jan. 6 when they have a rematch with Logan at home.
Logan was set to play on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Ripley. The Lady Cats host Wyoming East on Dec. 30 and play at Lincoln County on Jan. 3.
Gertz said he’s proud of his team to be 7-0. Logan’s average margin of victory so far is 28.9 points per game.
“I’m very happy,” he said. “We had a goal to go 9-0 in December. We’ll have a heck of a game on Tuesday at Ripley. They are very good. Then we come back to play Class AA state champion Wyoming East. They are still good. They have a real good player who is out right now but she might be coming back.”
2021-22 Logan High School
Girls’ Basketball Schedule (7-0, 3-0):
Dec. 7: *at Herbert Hoover, W 52-34
Dec. 10: PikeView (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), W 56-38
Dec. 11: Lincoln (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), W 54-30
Dec. 13: at Westside, W 56-36
Dec. 16: *at Poca, W 73-18
Dec. 20: Oak Hill, W 68-37
Dec. 23: *Scott, W 72-36
Dec. 28: at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30: Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Jan. 3: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13: at Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Jan. 19: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: *Winfield, 3 p.m.
Jan. 24: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27: *at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: *at Nitro, 3 p.m.
Feb. 2: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Ripley, 3 p.m.
Feb. 8: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: Westside, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game