Mingo Central’s Jake Cline (12) driving to the basket after a pump fake sent Logan defender Drew Berry (32) in the air on Jan. 3.

 Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner

NEWTOWN — One of the first high school basketball upsets of 2023 took place high atop Miner Mountain on Tuesday night as unranked Mingo Central knocked off Class AAA No. 3 Logan in a 50-49 thriller.

With the game knotted up at 49 all Mingo junior Chris Ross hit the front end of a one-and-one with 4.8 seconds to go to give the Miners the one-point lead.

